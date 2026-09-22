Lionel Richie, 77, Hospitalized for Second Time in 3 Weeks Amid Ongoing Heart Issues as He Undergoes 'Minimally Invasive' Procedure

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Lionel Richie is facing more health complications. The musician, 77, has canceled his next three shows with Earth, Wind and Fire after being admitted to the hospital following another heart issue. Richie is reportedly receiving treatment for atrial fibrillation, also known as an irregular heartbeat.

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'Lionel Is Doing Great'

Source: MEGA Lionel Richie will undergo a minimally invasive procedure.

According to TMZ, Richie underwent a minimally invasive procedure to create tiny scars in his heart, which will block poor electrical signals and restore its normal rhythm. “Lionel underwent a common procedure for atrial fibrillation,” a spokesperson for Richie told People. “The doctor said everything went perfectly.” "Lionel is doing great but will take some time off and will be back on stage soon," they added. Shows in San Francisco, Calif., on September 19, in Chicago, Ill., on September 30 and on October 2 in Columbus, Oh., have been canceled.

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Source: MEGA Lionel Richie has been hospitalized multiple times on his tour.

This will mark Richie's third hospitalization in just three months, and his second over the course of just a few weeks. The star last checked himself into a hospital in St. Louis, Mo., on August 29. During a performance earlier that day, fans noticed Richie sat down multiple times and appeared weak as he tried to serenade them with his greatest hits. He was admitted to the ICU for several days as he endured tests for his ongoing heart problems and "possible dehydration." He was released after three days and cleared to return home to Los Angeles.

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'I'm Doing Well'

Source: MEGA Lionel Richie stopped mid-concert in June.

Richie stopped mid-concert during his Sing a Song All Night tour in June after informing fans he felt "dizzy" and "strange" while performing on stage. He cut the St. Paul, Minn., show short and was escorted to the hospital by paramedics. "Thank you for every message, every kind word and for all your love," he told fans on Instagram a week later. "I’m doing well, and I’m grateful for all of you." His string of hospitalizations has reportedly left Richie's three children, Nicole Richie, 44, Miles Richie, 32, and Sofia Richie, 28, worried for his health.

Source: MEGA Lionel Richie was spotted with Lisa Parigi just days before he was hospitalized.