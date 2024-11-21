or
Lindsay Lohan Recalls Telling Former Disney CEO She Deserved to Be Paid 'Double' for Playing Twins in 'The Parent Trap'

Photo of Lindsay Lohan
Source: mega

Lindsay Lohan revealed that playing twins in 'The Parent Trap' even fooled former Disney CEO Michael Eisner.

Nov. 21 2024, Published 5:39 p.m. ET

Lindsay Lohan was full of witty remarks before she was even a teenager.

While on the Wednesday, November 20, episode of Watch What Happens Live, the actress shared a funny memory from when she attended the premiere of The Parent Trap in 1998.

linday lohan parent trap
Source: @wwhl/youtube

In 1998, Lindsay Lohan told a Disney CEO she should have been paid 'double' for playing twins in 'The Parent Trap.'

Host Andy Cohen brought up how she played twins in the flick, asking, "Is it true that a Disney executive asked you at the premiere of that movie if your sister was there?"

"Yes, [former Disney CEO] Michael Eisner. [He asked] 'Where's your twin?'" she confessed. "I was like — and I was so young, so I don't even know how I thought to say this, but I'll never forget what I said. I said, 'Well, you should have paid me double because I don't have one.'"

linday lohan parent trap
Source: @wwhl/youtube

'What What Happens Live' host Andy Cohen gave the actress a high five for her witty remark.

The Bravo star and the audience cracked up as Cohen gave Lohan, 38, a high five.

"This is the daughter of Dina Lohan! Very good," he quipped.

The actress also discussed the movie when a fan asked if she would ever participate in a reboot of the beloved flick as the character of the twins' mother, to which Lindsay said she would as long as director Nancy Meyers was on board again.

lindsay lohan former disney ceo paid double playing twins parent trap
Source: mega

The mom-of-one said she would do a reboot of 'The Parent Trap' if director Nancy Myers was on board.

MORE ON:
Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay is experiencing a resurgence in her career after disappearing from the spotlight and leaving America, which ultimately led to her meeting now-husband Bader Shammas, 37.

The pair wed in 2022 and welcomed son Luai, 16 months, in 2023.

Becoming a mom has changed how she chooses roles, sharing in a previous interview, "I want to do things that my son can see. But I also want to do things that inspire me."

"It's a learning process — I'm having a different go at it," she noted. "Figuring out what I want to do and how I want to do."

lindsay lohan former disney ceo paid double playing twins parent trap
Source: @lindsaylohan/instagram

The movie star married Bader Shammas in 2022.

Regardless of what she's filming, the Mean Girls lead is determined to have the tot on set with her for as long as she can.

"I'm still fortunate he's young, so I can bring him everywhere. And he is everywhere with me, because I don't want to leave him," the mom-of-one shared. "But I think it will definitely play more of a factor as time passes."

One of her most recent projects was reprising her character for Freaky Friday 2, which will release on August 8, 2025. Production for the sequel — which is coming out two decades after the first — wrapped in August.

Other stars who are back for the second movie include Jamie Lee Curtis, who plays her mom, and love interest Chad Michael Murray.

