Lindsay Lohan Recalls Telling Former Disney CEO She Deserved to Be Paid 'Double' for Playing Twins in 'The Parent Trap'

Host Andy Cohen brought up how she played twins in the flick, asking, "Is it true that a Disney executive asked you at the premiere of that movie if your sister was there?"

"Yes, [former Disney CEO] Michael Eisner. [He asked] 'Where's your twin?'" she confessed. "I was like — and I was so young, so I don't even know how I thought to say this, but I'll never forget what I said. I said, 'Well, you should have paid me double because I don't have one.'"