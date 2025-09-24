Lisa Hochstein Slams Former BFF 'Clown' Larsa Pippen in Explosive Rant: 'Not Today, Satan'
Sept. 24 2025, Published 3:46 p.m. ET
Lisa Hochstein has reached a boiling point with her former friend and Real Housewives of Miami costar Larsa Pippen, as she let her have it via Instagram Story on September 23.
“LOL this clown,” Hochstein posted over a clip of Pippen. “Do you want me to give you guys a reality? Check from the last 10 years. Let’s go.”
Lisa Hochstein's First Instagram Post About Larsa Pippen
Hochstein tagged RHOM stars Guerdy Abraira and Adriana de Moura before continuing to go in on Pippen.
“Marysol [Patton] and Alexia [Echevarria] haven’t spoken to Larsa for 10 years while she was with the Kardashians,” Hochstein wrote. “She came back when she lost that job.”
Hochstein didn't stop there.
Lisa Hochstein's Second Instagram Post About Larsa Pippen
“It’s crazy to me that this woman actually believes the lies she feeds the media and then gets mad when I literally use my platform to clap back with the truth?” she said.
“Let me get this straight,” she continued. “You can go and use the platform on a television show and on interviews to hurt my family, reputation, my partner, but get mad when I tell the truth about you on my platform?” “Not today SATAN,” she added.
Hochstein insisted this goes for “everybody that’s in the reality TV world.” “Don’t get upset when people use thier social media platform to set the record straight when you use other forms of media to lie,” she concluded.
Lisa Hochstein and Larsa Pippen Got Into It on 'RHOM'
As OK! previously reported, Hochstein and Pippen got into it over the former’s boyfriend Jody Glidden still hanging out with Pippen’s ex Marcus Jordan.
The source detailed how Pippen was mad at Hochstein and Glidden for still following Jordan even though some of her close friends cut him off via social media.
“This goes to show that her 'issue' with Lisa isn't rooted in genuine concern, but rather is manufactured for attention,” the insider added, indicating they believe Pippen is only doing this “for the show."
“It’s sad Larsa would throw away her friendship with Lisa over something so petty and fake,” they concluded. “What she’s done has really hurt Lisa, and there’s likely not going to be any coming back from this.”
This isn’t the first time Pippen has been accused of being hypocritical when it comes to her attitude toward Hochstein and Glidden.
Larsa Pippen Was Accused of Being Hypocritical Toward Lisa Hochstein and Jody Glidden
While Pippen labeled Hochstein and Glidden as “partiers,” an insider noted the irony — highlighting the stark contrast between Pippen’s recent birthday bash and the more low-key way Hochstein celebrated her son Logan Hochstein’s birthday.
“Logan's birthday was exactly what you saw on social media,” a source detailed at the time. “It was a quiet dinner with close family and friends drinking soda and eating cake.”
“Larsa, on the other hand, celebrated her 51st birthday at a dinner and then went out clubbing in Miami, which was also well-documented online,” they added. “When she was at the club celebrating her birthday by popping bottles, it’s ridiculous she would call anyone out for having a good time. She’s a classic case of someone who lives in a glasshouse throwing a stone. It’s utterly laughable. Try harder, Larsa.”
The finale for Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Miami airs September 25 at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.