'RHOM' Stars Lisa Hochstein and Jody Glidden Not 'Party Animals' as 'Hypocritical' Larsa Pippen Spent Her 51st Birthday Clubbing: Source
Lisa Hochstein and Jody Glidden are being mislabeled by Larsa Pippen as “party animals” — and it couldn’t be further from the truth, according to an insider.
In early July, Hochstein and Glidden spent their time celebrating her son Logan Hochstein’s 10th birthday.
A Juxtaposition
“Logan’s birthday was exactly what you saw on social media,” a source shared. “It was a quiet dinner with close family and friends drinking soda and eating cake.”
“Larsa, on the other hand, celebrated her 51st birthday at a dinner and then went out clubbing in Miami, which was also well-documented online,” they continued.
The insider pointed out how “hypocritical” it is for Larsa to call Lisa and Jody partiers, especially given the “juxtaposition” of the celebrations.
An Ongoing Feud
“When she was at the club celebrating her birthday by popping bottles, it’s ridiculous she would call anyone out for having a good time," the insider stated. “She’s a classic case of someone who lives in a glass house throwing a stone. It’s utterly laughable. Try harder, Larsa.”
During the current season of The Real Housewives of Miami, Larsa and Lisa’s fractured relationship has been touched upon quite a bit. Larsa previously voiced she’s angry with Lisa for Jody still hanging out with her ex-boyfriend Marcus Jordan, while Lisa’s hurt over Larsa not caring her father died.
Larsa took their feud up a notch on the July 2 episode, where she alleged Jody was aggressive and screamed at her at a Philipp Plein dinner when they all were in Milan, Italy, for a fashion show. She even went as far as to get the man from the show on a call via FaceTime, where he corroborated her story.
'No Heated Argument'
“There was no heated argument between them,” a source shared with OK! the evening the episode aired. “There was no yelling.”
Meanwhile, another noted they were “all there to celebrate and have a good time. It's disappointing that, after the fact, someone would fabricate drama where none existed."
Lisa spoke out on Instagram after the episode aired, insisting she and Larsa were not “best friends” as the reality starlet has continued to claim.
'Nobody Saw It'
"This show creates real friendships," she continued, giving the series credit as to why the pair became closer. "But calling yourself a 'good friend' over and over doesn’t make it true. Truly good people don’t have to announce it. When has she ever shown she’s a good friend — through her words, her actions, her empathy? Look at how she reacted when Nicole [Martin] joined the show. Look at her reaction to Guerdy [Abraira's] cancer diagnosis. Her idea of friendship was showing up to a court hearing — for me — that she was subpoenaed to attend. That’s not being a friend. That’s following a court order."
As far as what actually happened in Milan with Jody, Lisa said Larsa’s “telling people Jody 'went crazy' at a Philipp Plein dinner and disrespected her."
"There were 80 people there — nobody saw it," she added. "And how convenient — no cameras? I’m pretty sure Philipp Plein has security footage. So let’s pull it. Oh right — we won’t, because it doesn’t show what she wants it to. Let’s also look at who Jody is. He doesn’t raise his voice. Not to me. Not to his daughter. Not to my kids. Not to anyone — even his ex-wife would tell you that. But Larsa? She’s known for yelling and provoking. She started that moment. She created that drama. This wasn’t real. It was manufactured to fit her storyline."