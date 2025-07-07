'RHOM' Stars Lisa Hochstein and Jody Glidden Not 'Party Animals' as 'Hypocritical' Larsa Pippen Spent Her 51st Birthday Clubbing: Source

"This show creates real friendships," she continued, giving the series credit as to why the pair became closer. "But calling yourself a 'good friend' over and over doesn’t make it true. Truly good people don’t have to announce it. When has she ever shown she’s a good friend — through her words, her actions, her empathy? Look at how she reacted when Nicole [Martin] joined the show. Look at her reaction to Guerdy [Abraira's] cancer diagnosis. Her idea of friendship was showing up to a court hearing — for me — that she was subpoenaed to attend. That’s not being a friend. That’s following a court order."

As far as what actually happened in Milan with Jody, Lisa said Larsa’s “telling people Jody 'went crazy' at a Philipp Plein dinner and disrespected her."

"There were 80 people there — nobody saw it," she added. "And how convenient — no cameras? I’m pretty sure Philipp Plein has security footage. So let’s pull it. Oh right — we won’t, because it doesn’t show what she wants it to. Let’s also look at who Jody is. He doesn’t raise his voice. Not to me. Not to his daughter. Not to my kids. Not to anyone — even his ex-wife would tell you that. But Larsa? She’s known for yelling and provoking. She started that moment. She created that drama. This wasn’t real. It was manufactured to fit her storyline."