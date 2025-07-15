'RHOM' Star Larsa Pippen's Issues With Former Friend Lisa Hochstein Is 'Manufactured for Attention': Source
Former friends Lisa Hochstein and Larsa Pippen remain locked in a bitter feud over the former's boyfriend, Jody Glidden, still hanging out with Pippen’s ex Marcus Jordan.
According to an insider, Pippen has displayed "contradictory" behavior in regards to how she's treating her friends. Pippen is allegedly upset that Glidden and Hochstein are still following Jordan, whom she split from in July 2024.
Two of Larsa Pippen's Friends Still Follow Marcus Jordan
“Larsa's entire storyline this season centers around her conflicts with Lisa and the question of why she and her boyfriend Jody didn't unfollow Marcus Jordan on Instagram, while her close friends Caroline [Stanbury] and Sergio [Carrallo] from The Real Housewives of Dubai still follow him to this day,” the insider shared, noting the absurdity of her being mad at Hochstein and Glidden for the same thing.
OK! looked at Stanbury and Carrallo's Instagram account and can confirm they both still follow Jordan, and he follows them.
Larsa Pippen's Issue With Lisa Hochstein is 'Manufactured for Attention'
It's unclear why Pippen would treat her costar and friend this way.
“This goes to show that her 'issue' with Lisa isn't rooted in genuine concern, but rather is manufactured for attention,” the insider added, indicating they believe Pippen is only doing this “for the show." “It’s sad Larsa would throw away her friendship with Lisa over something so petty and fake,” they concluded. “What she’s done has really hurt Lisa, and there’s likely not going to be any coming back from this.”
Larsa Pippen Was Previously Accused of Having a Hypocritical Attitude in Regards to Lisa Hochstein
As OK! previously reported, this isn’t the first time Pippen has been accused of being hypocritical when it comes to her attitude toward Hochstein and Glidden.
While Pippen labeled Hochstein and Glidden as “partiers,” an insider noted the irony — highlighting the stark contrast between Pippen’s recent birthday bash and the more low-key way Hochstein celebrated her son Logan Hochstein’s birthday.
Larsa Pippen Went Out Clubbing After Accusing Lisa Hochstein and Jody Glidden of Being Partiers
“Logan's birthday was exactly what you saw on social media,” a source shared. “It was a quiet dinner with close family and friends drinking soda and eating cake.”
“Larsa, on the other hand, celebrated her 51st birthday at a dinner and then went out clubbing in Miami, which was also well-documented online,” they continued. “When she was at the club celebrating her birthday by popping bottles, it’s ridiculous she would call anyone out for having a good time. She’s a classic case of someone who lives in a glasshouse throwing a stone. It’s utterly laughable. Try harder, Larsa.”
The Real Housewives of Miami airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.