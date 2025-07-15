'RHOM' Star Larsa Pippen's Issues With Former Friend Lisa Hochstein Is 'Manufactured for Attention': Source

Former friends Lisa Hochstein and Larsa Pippen remain locked in a bitter feud over the former's boyfriend, Jody Glidden, still hanging out with Pippen’s ex Marcus Jordan.

According to an insider, Pippen has displayed "contradictory" behavior in regards to how she's treating her friends. Pippen is allegedly upset that Glidden and Hochstein are still following Jordan, whom she split from in July 2024.