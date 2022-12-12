Lisa Kudrow Admits Starring In 'Friends' Sparked 'Jarring' Shift In Her Body Image

Friends alum Lisa Kudrow isn’t mincing words when it comes to her struggles with body image, revealing the “jarring” way that seeing her costars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox "in clothes" on the small screen altered the relationship she has with her body.

"I thought I was just really skinny. I can do whatever, especially in high school,” Kudrow, now 59, recalled during a recent appearance on the “Podcrushed” podcast a few months back.

Yet it seems beyond launching her career, Kudrow’s time starring on the iconic ‘90s sitcom shifted her self-image as well, the actress explaining "it wasn't until Friends that I realized, 'Oh, I don't look like I thought I looked.'"