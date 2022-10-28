Matthew Perry Believes 'Friends' Costars Won't Read Memoir: 'The Cast Is Not Going To Really Care About This'

Looks like Matthew Perry's Friends costars won't be there for him after all.

In a recent interview about his long-awaited memoir — which is set for release on Tuesday, November 1 — Perry was prompted a question about whether or not his former castmates have had the chance at an exclusive read before the book hits the shelves.

The 17 Again actor confidently responded that his fellow sitcom stars haven't read his biography, and then admitted, “Nor do I think that they will.”