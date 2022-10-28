Matthew Perry Believes 'Friends' Costars Won't Read Memoir: 'The Cast Is Not Going To Really Care About This'
Looks like Matthew Perry's Friends costars won't be there for him after all.
In a recent interview about his long-awaited memoir — which is set for release on Tuesday, November 1 — Perry was prompted a question about whether or not his former castmates have had the chance at an exclusive read before the book hits the shelves.
The 17 Again actor confidently responded that his fellow sitcom stars haven't read his biography, and then admitted, “Nor do I think that they will.”
“Why would they read it? I don’t know. Because, you know, who cares?" the 53-year-old further explained. "Addicts are going to care about this, and fans of Friends are going to care about this. But the cast is not going to really care about this.”
Despite that declaration, there is actually one exception: Lisa Kudrow, who joined Perry on the screen as the fan-favorite Phoebe Buffay.
Kudrow wrote the opening remarks of Perry's memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, and admitted how learning about her old pal's struggles was the “first time [she heard] what living with and surviving his addiction really was” like.
“Matthew has told me some things, but not in this kind of detail," the 59-year-old continued in the foreword. "He’s now letting us into Matthew’s head and heart in honest and very exposed detail.”
Whether Friends alum Jennifer Aniston reads Perry's member or not, the Whole Nine Yards actor confirmed the award-winning actresses' name is definitely included.
While promoting his heartbreaking novel, the troubled star recalled the time Aniston rejected his offer to go on a date due to a "deafening lack of interest" in him.
The dynamic duo was fortunately "able to sail right past the past and focus on the fact that we had both gotten the best job Hollywood had to offer," Perry continued of the 1994 sitcom's first moments.
The cast of Friends also may avoid Perry's memoir due to a rumored explosion about the famed series' hidden secrets.
"The word is he’s going to unload on the whole crew, which has everyone in a panic," a source previously claimed in February, the month the tome was announced.
Perry “figures it’s time to come clean not just about his own life, but also about the good, the bad and the ugly things that happened on the Friends set,” the insider added at the time. And if that upsets Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and company? “He really couldn’t care less," the source stated. "He’s not going to hold back.”