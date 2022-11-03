The 'Friends' Cast Reacts To Matthew Perry's Memoir Release After 'Wariness' In The Build-Up: Source

Matthew Perry's Friends are there for him. Despite the actor airing out his dirty laundry in his bombshell tell-all, his Friends costars weren't bothered by his honesty.

"[They’re] all very supportive and proud of him to be coming clean and giving himself closure in so many areas," an insider spilled of his former castmates, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer. "There was a wariness in the build-up to the release for sure, that he may have spilled a lot more embarrassing secrets than he did."