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Lisa Kudrow and Late 'Friends' Costar Matthew Perry Had 'Ambush Tickle' Fights on Set to 'Lighten' the Mood

Composite photo of Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry
Source: @theview/youtube;mega

Lisa Kudrow reminisced about filming 'Friends' while on 'The View.'

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May 7 2026, Published 6:13 p.m. ET

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Lisa Kudrow shared a funny story about late Friends costar Matthew Perry during her appearance on the Thursday, May 7, episode of The View.

Sara Haines asked the actress if she ever thinks about things that happened behind the scenes whenever she catches an episode airing on TV, to which Kudrow replied, "Yes, oh my God."

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The Stars Would 'Ambush Tickle' Each Other

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Photo of Lisa Kudrow revealed she would often tickle her 'Friends' costars on set.
Source: @theview/youtube

Lisa Kudrow revealed she would often tickle her 'Friends' costars on set.

The Emmy winner explained she, Matt LeBlanc and Perry would often "ambush tickle each other" on set "just to sort of relax and lighten up."

"It’s terrifying," she quipped. "And someone would be lurking, you know, they walk by and you just went like that [flinching]."

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Photo of The actress recalled 'laughing so hard' with late costar Matthew Perry.
Source: @theview/youtube

The actress recalled 'laughing so hard' with late costar Matthew Perry.

Kudrow said their antics were going on when they filmed a Halloween episode where Sean Penn played Kudrow's character's boyfriend.

"[Penn] walked by Matthew Perry who was in a giant pink bunny outfit, and Matthew went ‘WOAH!’ And then came over and said ‘Just thought Sean Penn was gonna try to tickle me,'" she spilled. "We laughed so hard, of course Sean Penn wasn’t gonna tickle him!"

"It didn't make sense," she added.

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Lisa Kudrow Debates 'Friends' Storyline

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Source: @theview/youtube

'The Comeback' star appeared on the Thursday, May 7, episode of 'The View.'

Kudrow also touched on another Friends tidbit, debating the love story between Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer's characters.

"Okay, could I say more about that thought? Because that wasn't the complete thought, OK?" she said as she defended her stance that Schwimmer's Ross could have been a better boyfriend to Aniston's Rachel.

"He wasn't [a good boyfriend] at that moment, and then he got better by the end, and he was sending her off. Like, yes, go to Paris, don't think twice, it's a great opportunity," she said of their arc in the final episodes.

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Photo of 'Friends' ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.
Source: @theview/youtube

'Friends' ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

"In the season where [they] were on a break, to me it didn't matter that he cheated. It was way after the fact that he was completely unsupportive and dismissive of her career, her job, and her dedication to it," she elaborated. "Like, well, I haven't seen you in three nights because you had a crisis. Yeah, that's what bothered me."

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Matthew Perry Died in 2023

Photo of Matthew Perry battled addiction for most of his life before he died from the 'acute effects of ketamine' in 2023.
Source: mega

Matthew Perry battled addiction for most of his life before he died from the 'acute effects of ketamine' in 2023.

As OK! reported, Perry died at age 53 in October 2023 due to an accidental drug overdose after decades of battling drug and alcohol addiction.

The acute effects of ketamine was listed as the 17 Again star's cause of death, with secondary contributing factors of drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects.

Kudrow mourned the loss via social media with a throwback photo and touching message, writing, "Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY. Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of 'talking.'"

"Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you," the mom-of-one's upload continued. Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew."

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