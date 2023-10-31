Matthew Perry Wasn’t in Water Long Before Actor Was Found Dead From Apparent Drowning
New details have emerged regarding the precious final moments of Matthew Perry's life.
The beloved Friends star wasn't in his jacuzzi long before he was found dead from a suspected drowning on Saturday, October 28.
Perry's body was not waterlogged when first responders arrived at his home in Pacific Palisades, Calif., law enforcement sources revealed to a news publication.
The 17 Again actor was heartbreakingly declared dead at the scene. He was 54 years old.
Perry was alone at the time of his death, as he had sent his assistant to run some errands after the Emmy-winning actor played pickleball earlier in the day at Riviera Country Club, as OK! previously reported.
His assistant was the one who called 911 reporting a possible cardiac arrest after arriving back at Perry's home and discovering him unresponsive in his backyard hot tub.
No illegal drugs were found at Perry's home, however, prescription pills such as anti-depressants and anti-anxiety medication were discovered inside the residence.
A COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) drug was also discovered at the scene. It is often used to treat emphysema or chronic bronchitis.
Perry had admittedly been a smoker throughout his lifetime, and officers also found Nicorette patches and gum inside his home.
The Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir author's cause of death has yet to be officially determined, as the toxicology report will take at least six weeks to complete.
Perry's community of fans, friends and family have been absolutely torn apart by his unexpected passing.
On Monday, October 30, his fellow Friends costars released a joint statement about the sudden loss of their loved one.
"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," read the statement signed by Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."
The fan-favorite cast continued: "In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."
Aside from the joint statement, Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, Schwimmer and LeBlanc have kept mum as they mourn the passing of their longtime friend, however, a source previously noted: "The cast is reeling from the loss of their brother, because that’s what Matty was — their brother."
Schwimmer was among the first of the cast to be spotted just two days after Perry's death.
The 56-year-old looked glum as he attempted to keep a low profile in baseball cap and a mask while looking at his phone on the streets of New York City.
One day prior, Schwimmer held up a peace sign to photographers outside of his home as he picked up a food delivery order.
TMZ spoke to law enforcement sources about Perry's body not being waterlogged.