OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > lisa marie presley
OK LogoNEWS

Standing Tall!Lisa Marie Presley Surrounded By Family For 'Elvis' Handprint Ceremony As Her & Michael Lockwood's Bitter Divorce Rages On

lisa marie presley family handprint ceremony divorce
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 22 2022, Published 11:34 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Lisa Marie Presley's estranged husband Michael Lockwood ain't nothin' but a hound dog, but the singer is doing her best to ignore the drama and move on with her life.

Case in point: despite their tiff over spousal and child support, the singer, 54, was happy to be beside her loved ones as they took part in the iconic handprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, June 21, Presley was joined by her three daughters — Riley Keough, 33, as well as 13-year-old twins Finley and Harper — and her mom Priscilla Presley, 77, to leave their mark and celebrate the release of Elvis.

ALWAYS HER KING: PRISCILLA PRESLEY REFLECTS ON HER TUMULTUOUS RELATIONSHIP WITH ELVIS PRESLEY

The flick's central star, Austin Butler, 30, was also present, as was director Baz Luhrmann, 59.

lisa marie presley handprint ceremony
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

While the outing was a joyous one with three generations present, the biopic about Lisa Marie's father is also causing some trouble. Originally, when she and Lockwood split in 2016, he wasn't given any financial support since she was struggling with debt herself. However, as OK! reported, after she released a memoir and raked in a ton of cash, she was ordered to hand over $4,500 a month in child support.

Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

And now that she's reportedly earning big bucks for the movie, Lockwood, 61, wants the payments to increase, so his team delayed a March hearing in order to get everything straightened out.

"It has also been brought to our attention very recently of a major motion picture about Petitioner’s father, Elvis," the guitarist's lawyer previously said. "It is our belief that Petitioner is and will be enjoying a substantial financial windfall as a result of that film. Additional time is necessary to explore that."

lisa marie presley handprint ceremony
Source: mega

Though the mess continues to unfold, Lisa Marie is more focused on honoring her father's legacy.

"It means everything to us, it's so important. The subject matter is important," she shared with Entertainment Tonight of Elvis. "The stories that it tells, the history that it gives, it's all very important and very relevant right now."

Elvis hits theaters on Friday, June 24.

Advertisement
OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.