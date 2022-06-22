Standing Tall!Lisa Marie Presley Surrounded By Family For 'Elvis' Handprint Ceremony As Her & Michael Lockwood's Bitter Divorce Rages On
Lisa Marie Presley's estranged husband Michael Lockwood ain't nothin' but a hound dog, but the singer is doing her best to ignore the drama and move on with her life.
Case in point: despite their tiff over spousal and child support, the singer, 54, was happy to be beside her loved ones as they took part in the iconic handprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
On Tuesday, June 21, Presley was joined by her three daughters — Riley Keough, 33, as well as 13-year-old twins Finley and Harper — and her mom Priscilla Presley, 77, to leave their mark and celebrate the release of Elvis.
The flick's central star, Austin Butler, 30, was also present, as was director Baz Luhrmann, 59.
While the outing was a joyous one with three generations present, the biopic about Lisa Marie's father is also causing some trouble. Originally, when she and Lockwood split in 2016, he wasn't given any financial support since she was struggling with debt herself. However, as OK! reported, after she released a memoir and raked in a ton of cash, she was ordered to hand over $4,500 a month in child support.
And now that she's reportedly earning big bucks for the movie, Lockwood, 61, wants the payments to increase, so his team delayed a March hearing in order to get everything straightened out.
"It has also been brought to our attention very recently of a major motion picture about Petitioner’s father, Elvis," the guitarist's lawyer previously said. "It is our belief that Petitioner is and will be enjoying a substantial financial windfall as a result of that film. Additional time is necessary to explore that."
Though the mess continues to unfold, Lisa Marie is more focused on honoring her father's legacy.
"It means everything to us, it's so important. The subject matter is important," she shared with Entertainment Tonight of Elvis. "The stories that it tells, the history that it gives, it's all very important and very relevant right now."
Elvis hits theaters on Friday, June 24.