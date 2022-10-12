Lisa Marie Presley Settles Bitter Child Support Battle With Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood
Lisa Marie Presley and ex-husband Michael Lockwood's child support battle has officially come to an end.
The ex-couple has reportedly reached a settlement in their fight over child support, leading the judge in their case to call off their upcoming trial.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, Elvis Presley's only child and Lockwood had to appear for a court-ordered settlement conference last week, as they were set to face off in trial in December if they could not come to an agreement.
The trial was called off after both parties informed the court that they hashed out a deal on the side that handled a majority of their longstanding issues.
The end of their custody support battle comes after Lockwood spent over a year pleading for the court to order the mother of his children to pay child support for their 14-year-old twins, Harper and Finley.
Presley and Lockwood were married from 2006 until 2016, and according to their prenuptial agreement, the guitarist was prohibited from receiving spousal support.
Presley has avoided paying child support due to her own financial issues, as she struggled to pay taxes and was drowning in debt until recently.
Five months after their divorce was finalized in May 2021, Lockwood ran back to court when he saw her financial situation had improved, saying his ex-wife pulled in around $238K a month from her late dad's estate or around $3 million a year. Lockwood vouched that he is a struggling musician who claimed to be without any major source of income.
He also pointed out that he believed Presley was paid $1 million for her memoir and made a substantial amount off the Elvis biopic starring Austin Butler.
“I am struggling to survive and for the past year subsisted on little more than unemployment compensation and emergency relief compensation from the government," the father-of-two claimed in court records. "During our marriage, [Lisa Marie] insisted that I refuse jobs with other artists and forced me to work exclusively with her as a musician."
After hearing both sides, the judge sided with Lockwood, ordering Presley to pay temporary monthly child support in the amount of $4,600.