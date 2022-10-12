Lisa Marie Presley Settles Bitter Child Support Battle With Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Elvis Presley's only child and Lockwood had to appear for a court-ordered settlement conference last week, as they were set to face off in trial in December if they could not come to an agreement.

SEALED WITH A KISS! LISA MARIE PRESLEY’S EX MAKES OUT WITH NEW GIRLFRIEND & TRIES HIDING AFTER BEING SPOTTED

The trial was called off after both parties informed the court that they hashed out a deal on the side that handled a majority of their longstanding issues.