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Lisa Rinna's Assets Nearly Pop Out as She Dances Around in Tiny Bathing Suit: Watch

lisa rinna tiny bathing suit dance video
Source: MEGA; @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna nearly spilled her assets in a tiny leopard-print swimsuit while dancing on the beach.

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April 10 2026, Published 12:29 p.m. ET

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Lisa Rinna is turning heads again — this time with a playful beach video that showed her fit figure.

The reality star jumped on Instagram to share a clip of herself dancing on a wooden deck by the beach, wearing a tiny leopard-print one-piece that barely contained her assets. She then moved to Harry Styles’ track “Ready, Steady, Go!”

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image of Lisa Rinna shared a beach dance video on Instagram.
Source: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna shared a beach dance video on Instagram.

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Rinna finished the look with oversized sunglasses and slicked-back hair, as the ocean sparkled in the background.

The moment comes just days after Rinna and her husband, Harry Hamlin, recreated viral beach photos inspired by Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

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Source: @lisarinna/Instagram
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In the April 7 post, the couple posed in crystal-clear water — Rinna in a bikini while Hamlin, 74, wore black swim trunks. The playful shoot appeared to mirror Jenner and Chalamet’s separate sunny vacation snaps that recently went viral online.

Rinna captioned her post, "Having the time of our lives," closely echoing Jenner’s own phrasing from her bikini series.

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Source: @lisarinna/Instagram
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The fun didn’t go unnoticed by their family, as their daughters, Delilah Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin, jumped into the comments section.

“Oh my god,” Delilah penned.

Amelia asked, “Like how did you produce this?”

Fans also flooded the post with reactions.

“get outtt 😂😂 so good,” one wrote.

Another added, “Kylie and timothée could nevaahhhh.”

“You two! 🔥🔥,” a fan chimed in.

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image of The 'RHOBH' star wore a leopard-print bathing suit in the clip.
Source: @lisarinna/Instagram

The 'RHOBH' star wore a leopard-print bathing suit in the clip.

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The couple’s lighthearted getaway comes about a month after the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum opened up about her marriage and shut down ongoing rumors about Harry’s sexuality.

In her memoir You Better Believe I’m Gonna Talk About It, Lisa made her feelings clear.

“The s-- is still great because we’re still really attracted to each other,” she wrote.

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image of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin recreated Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's viral beach photos.
Source: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin recreated Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's viral beach photos.

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“Even if we don’t do it as often, when we do, it’s as good as it’s ever been,” she added. “After all these years, Harry and I still feel like a team.”

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image of The couple have been romantically linked since 2023.
Source: @kyliejenner; @tchalamet/Instagram

The couple have been romantically linked since 2023.

She also addressed long-running speculation about her husband.

“Let’s just clear this up one last time, once and for all: Harry’s heterosexual,” she wrote. “He is not a gay man in any way, shape or form, not that there’s anything wrong with that.”

Lisa said she didn’t even hear the rumors until she joined the show in 2014.

“I just figured b------ will say anything to get my hackles up, so it never concerned me,” she added. “My reaction was always more, ‘why you mad, boo?’”

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