Still In Love! Lisa Rinna & Harry Hamlin Hold Hands While Stepping Out For Lunch In Malibu After 'RHOBH' Drama
Nothing can dull Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's love! On Sunday, November 13, the longtime couple held hands as they stepped out for lunch in Malibu, Calif., weeks after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrapped up a tricky season of the Bravo hit.
Rinna looked laid back and casual in a dark blue coat over a black sweater along with a pair of dark shades and white sneakers. The Mad Men actor rocked a North Face puffer vest over a sweater and T-shirt as he led his wife into the restaurant.
The couple, who have been married since 1997 and share supermodel daughters Delilah Belle Hamlin, 24 and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 21, have continued to show a united front as Rinna was under fire for her behavior towards Kathy Hilton during Season 12 of their reality show. The former Melrose Place actress, who was severely booed at BravoCon 2022, alleged the socialite had a breakdown and said disparaging statements about sister Kyle Richards and other cast members during the cast's trip to Aspen.
“We get in the sprinter van and Kathy starts screaming about everything,” Rinna claimed about Hilton during an episode of the reality series. “And she’s saying things like, ‘I’m going to take down NBC, Bravo … I will take down this show single-handedly. I will f**king ruin you all.’ What in the holy f**king hell?”
“She said ‘I will destroy Kyle and her family if it’s the last thing I ever do,’” the Rinna Beauty founder claimed the Paris in Love star said about her younger sibling.
In another tough blow, Rinna and her longtime publicist Jill Fritzo parted ways after working together for years. As OK! previously reported, friend Teddi Mellencamp alleged the QVC star said she did not "want to be represented by someone who represents Paris Hilton, Bethenny [Frankel], and Denise Richards any longer.'”
Rinna, who has starred on the franchise since 2014, has also been open about the personal struggles she faced after losing her beloved mother, Lois Rinna, in 2021, explaining her grief was the reasoning behind her behavior. “I have had a really rough time of it I think you’ve seen how hard this has hit me. I’m sorry if I’ve raged on you, about you — it really has nothing to do with any of you," she apologized in a July social media post.