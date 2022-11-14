Still In Love! Lisa Rinna & Harry Hamlin Hold Hands While Stepping Out For Lunch In Malibu After 'RHOBH' Drama

In another tough blow, Rinna and her longtime publicist Jill Fritzo parted ways after working together for years. As OK! previously reported, friend Teddi Mellencamp alleged the QVC star said she did not "want to be represented by someone who represents Paris Hilton, Bethenny [Frankel], and Denise Richards any longer.'”

Rinna, who has starred on the franchise since 2014, has also been open about the personal struggles she faced after losing her beloved mother, Lois Rinna, in 2021, explaining her grief was the reasoning behind her behavior. “I have had a really rough time of it I think you’ve seen how hard this has hit me. I’m sorry if I’ve raged on you, about you — it really has nothing to do with any of you," she apologized in a July social media post.