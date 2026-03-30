Kylie Jenner Pulls Down Her Bathing Suit in Hot Photos From Her Lavish Vacation

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner is turning up the heat on her latest getaway. The beauty mogul took to social media to share a series of sizzling vacation snaps, giving fans a closer look at her tropical escape.

Article continues below advertisement

In the photos, Jenner soaked up the sun in crystal-clear waters while rocking a barely-there black bikini that showed off her signature curves. In one standout shot, she playfully tugged at the sides of her swimsuit bottoms, adding a flirty twist to the already eye-catching look. With her hair slicked back and her skin glowing under the sun, Jenner looked completely at ease as she posed against the stunning ocean backdrop.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner shared hot vacation photos in a black bikini.

Article continues below advertisement

She kept the vibe carefree, captioning the post, “having the time of my life.” In other photos, the reality star dipped into the water while snapping a high-angle shot that highlighted her figure and confidence.

Article continues below advertisement

Her beachy moment comes just weeks after she stepped out at the 2026 Oscars alongside boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, who was nominated for his role in Marty Supreme. While the night started strong, things quickly shifted. Momentum slowed after Michael B. Jordan scored a big win at the Actor Awards, and the Oscars sealed the moment when he took home the statuette for Sinners. The ceremony at the Dolby Theatre also included several jokes from host Conan O'Brien, who repeatedly poked fun at Chalamet over past comments about opera and ballet.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram The reality star flaunted her toned body on her vacation.

Article continues below advertisement

According to insiders, the public moment may have affected the actor more than expected. One source told OK!: "After everything that happened on that stage, Timothée is in a more vulnerable place than we have ever seen. The jokes, the loss – it knocked his confidence, and that changes how open he might be to new opportunities."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Another insider added: "Kylie has always wanted Timothée to be part of the show, even in a limited way, but he has resisted. Now, because of the humiliation, there is a feeling they might finally be able to talk him into it. The family sees this as a moment where he might lean on them more publicly, and that could translate into appearances on camera."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner is allegedly is supporting Timothée Chalamet after the Oscars backlash.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources close to the family said Jenner has been fully supportive throughout the situation. "Kylie has been unwavering in her support for Timothée since the ceremony, and the wider family has really come together to make sure he feels backed during what has been a very public setback," one insider shared.

Article continues below advertisement

"At the same time, they are aware that moments like this can be pivotal. He has always been cautious about crossing into their reality TV world, but after the criticism and disappointment he faced, there is a growing belief he may begin to lower his guard and become more open to engaging with their side of things. There is no sense of pressure or urgency from their end – they are being deliberate about keeping things light and supportive rather than making it about business. That said, conversations are happening in a subtle, ongoing way about what a potential appearance might look like. The view within the family is that after such a humbling experience, he could be more inclined to try something outside his usual lane, even if that means dipping a toe into their show for a short or carefully controlled appearance," they added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Timothée Chalamet attended the 2026 Oscars with Kylie Jenner.