Outraged Lisa Rinna Compares Donald Trump to Hitler as She Slams DOJ Possibly Using Taxpayer Money to Compensate Pardoned January 6 Rioters

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Lisa Rinna made a scathing comment about Donald Trump's recent actions. On the night of Monday, May 18, the reality star posted on her Instagram Story about the Justice Department announcing the launch of the billion-dollar Anti-Weaponization Fund, which may lead to January 6 rioters receiving financial compensation.

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Lisa Rinna Likens Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler

Source: @lisarinna/instagram Lisa Rinna called out Donald Trump and the DOJ in an Instagram Story post.

"How do you feel about Trump taking $1.7 billion of taxpayer money, OUR money... to pay the criminals from January 6 and whoever he wants, however he wants — how do you feel about that?" she asked. "Actually, Hitler and Mussolini did it to pay their private armies, I think that's what's going on here... just sayin," Rinna added alongside an emoji of someone shrugging their shoulders. It's not the first time someone compared the president, 79, to dictators, with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 72, even doing so in the past — though he apologized after the 2024 election.

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Lisa Rinna Is a Proud Liberal

Source: @lisarinna/instagram The reality star has always been outspoken about her political views.

The Bravo alum, 62, has never shied away from sharing her political views, which has sparked some backlash from the public. In 2020, the mom-of-two wrote on social media, "I am sad to report it would now seem I can't use my platform to inform or question or say how I feel politically because the Karen's [sic] have bombarded QVC begging them to fire me and saying they will no longer buy my clothes."

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'I Will Be on the Right Side of History'

Source: mega People who suffered financially after being prosecuted for the January 6 riot could be compensated via the new fund.

"It is a shame that I must be muzzled in order to support my family but that is just what it is," the Traitors star continued. "Remember you know how I feel. Use your voice and vote." She also posted stickers on an upload with the phrases, "QUEER," "BLACK TRANS LIVES MATTERS" and "THIS FIGHT AIN'T OVER." "I will be on the right side of history and in the end THAT IS WHAT MATTERS MOST," the former soap opera star declared.

Source: mega The Anti-Weaponization Fund has sparked backlash.