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Outraged Lisa Rinna Compares Donald Trump to Hitler as She Slams DOJ Possibly Using Taxpayer Money to Compensate Pardoned January 6 Rioters

Split photo of Lisa Rinna and Donald Trump
Source: @lisarinna/instagram;mega

Lisa Rinna called out the president on social media.

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May 19 2026, Updated 12:16 p.m. ET

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Lisa Rinna made a scathing comment about Donald Trump's recent actions.

On the night of Monday, May 18, the reality star posted on her Instagram Story about the Justice Department announcing the launch of the billion-dollar Anti-Weaponization Fund, which may lead to January 6 rioters receiving financial compensation.

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Lisa Rinna Likens Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler

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Photo of Lisa Rinna called out Donald Trump and the DOJ in an Instagram Story post.
Source: @lisarinna/instagram

Lisa Rinna called out Donald Trump and the DOJ in an Instagram Story post.

"How do you feel about Trump taking $1.7 billion of taxpayer money, OUR money... to pay the criminals from January 6 and whoever he wants, however he wants — how do you feel about that?" she asked.

"Actually, Hitler and Mussolini did it to pay their private armies, I think that's what's going on here... just sayin," Rinna added alongside an emoji of someone shrugging their shoulders.

It's not the first time someone compared the president, 79, to dictators, with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 72, even doing so in the past — though he apologized after the 2024 election.

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Lisa Rinna Is a Proud Liberal

Photo of The reality star has always been outspoken about her political views.
Source: @lisarinna/instagram

The reality star has always been outspoken about her political views.

The Bravo alum, 62, has never shied away from sharing her political views, which has sparked some backlash from the public.

In 2020, the mom-of-two wrote on social media, "I am sad to report it would now seem I can't use my platform to inform or question or say how I feel politically because the Karen's [sic] have bombarded QVC begging them to fire me and saying they will no longer buy my clothes."

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'I Will Be on the Right Side of History'

Photo of People who suffered financially after being prosecuted for the January 6 riot could be compensated via the new fund.
Source: mega

People who suffered financially after being prosecuted for the January 6 riot could be compensated via the new fund.

"It is a shame that I must be muzzled in order to support my family but that is just what it is," the Traitors star continued. "Remember you know how I feel. Use your voice and vote."

She also posted stickers on an upload with the phrases, "QUEER," "BLACK TRANS LIVES MATTERS" and "THIS FIGHT AIN'T OVER."

"I will be on the right side of history and in the end THAT IS WHAT MATTERS MOST," the former soap opera star declared.

Photo of The Anti-Weaponization Fund has sparked backlash.
Source: mega

The Anti-Weaponization Fund has sparked backlash.

Reports said the DOJ's fund may financially compensate those who lost their jobs after being arrested for participating in the 2021 attacks on the Capitol.

The fund came about after the president and his sons dismissed a lawsuit against the IRS.

"The machinery of government should never be weaponized against any American, and it is this Department’s intention to make right the wrongs that were previously done while ensuring this never happens again," DOJ head Todd Blanche, 51, said in a statement. "As part of this settlement, we are setting up a lawful process for victims of lawfare and weaponization to be heard and seek redress."

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