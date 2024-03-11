Donald Trump Told Former Staffer Adolf Hitler 'Did Some Good Things,' New Book Claims
Donald Trump's supposed admiration for Adolf Hitler was once again alleged by former White House staffer John Kelly.
In an excerpt of Jim Sciutto's upcoming book The Return of Great Powers, Kelly claimed the embattled ex-prez once told him that Hitler "did some good things" for his country.
"I said, ‘Well, what?’ And he said, ‘Well, [Hitler] rebuilt the economy.’ But what did he do with that rebuilt economy? He turned it against his own people and against the world," the excerpt read. "And I said, ‘Sir, you can never say anything good about the guy. Nothing,’ I mean, Mussolini was a great guy in comparison."
"It’s pretty hard to believe he missed the Holocaust, though, and pretty hard to understand how he missed the 400,000 American GIs that were killed in the European theater," Kelly stated at the time. "But I think it’s more, again, the tough guy thing."
Kelly also noted Trump allegedly spoke positively of the "loyalty" senior Nazi officers showed to the dictator.
"He would ask about the loyalty issues and about how, when I pointed out to him the German generals as a group were not loyal to him, and in fact tried to assassinate him a few times, and he didn’t know that," Kelly continued in the excerpt. "He truly believed, when he brought us generals in, that we would be loyal — that we would do anything he wanted us to do."
This isn't the first time Trump has been accused of praising and admiring Hitler. As OK! previously reported, his late wife, Ivana Trump, claimed he kept copies of Hitler's speeches at his bedside during their marriage.
She further insisted an employee that worked for the Trump Organization used to jokingly address the 77-year-old with a Nazi greeting.
More recently, Trump appeared to quote rhetoric used by Hitler when he told his supporters that immigrants were "poisoning the blood" of the United States.
"That’s what they’ve done," he said at a rally. "They poison mental institutions and prisons all over the world, not just in South America, not just to three or four countries that we think about, but all over the world. They’re coming into our country from Africa, from Asia, all over the world."