OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Told Former Staffer Adolf Hitler 'Did Some Good Things,' New Book Claims

donald trump allowed colorado ballot supreme court rulespp
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 11 2024, Published 2:14 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Donald Trump's supposed admiration for Adolf Hitler was once again alleged by former White House staffer John Kelly.

In an excerpt of Jim Sciutto's upcoming book The Return of Great Powers, Kelly claimed the embattled ex-prez once told him that Hitler "did some good things" for his country.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump told staffer adolf hitler did good things book
Source: mega

A new book reaffirmed the claims that Donald Trump said Hitler did 'good things' for his country.

"I said, ‘Well, what?’ And he said, ‘Well, [Hitler] rebuilt the economy.’ But what did he do with that rebuilt economy? He turned it against his own people and against the world," the excerpt read. "And I said, ‘Sir, you can never say anything good about the guy. Nothing,’ I mean, Mussolini was a great guy in comparison."

"It’s pretty hard to believe he missed the Holocaust, though, and pretty hard to understand how he missed the 400,000 American GIs that were killed in the European theater," Kelly stated at the time. "But I think it’s more, again, the tough guy thing."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump allowed colorado ballot supreme court rules
Source: mega

Trump's late wife Ivana claimed he had Hitler's speeches at his bedside.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly also noted Trump allegedly spoke positively of the "loyalty" senior Nazi officers showed to the dictator.

"He would ask about the loyalty issues and about how, when I pointed out to him the German generals as a group were not loyal to him, and in fact tried to assassinate him a few times, and he didn’t know that," Kelly continued in the excerpt. "He truly believed, when he brought us generals in, that we would be loyal — that we would do anything he wanted us to do."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump supporters raise nearly k pay legal bills
Source: mega

Trump is the first U.S. president to face felony charges.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

This isn't the first time Trump has been accused of praising and admiring Hitler. As OK! previously reported, his late wife, Ivana Trump, claimed he kept copies of Hitler's speeches at his bedside during their marriage.

She further insisted an employee that worked for the Trump Organization used to jokingly address the 77-year-old with a Nazi greeting.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump colorado ballot decision unify country full immunity
Source: mega

Trump faced backlash for saying immigrants were 'poisoning' the U.S.

Article continues below advertisement

More recently, Trump appeared to quote rhetoric used by Hitler when he told his supporters that immigrants were "poisoning the blood" of the United States.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"That’s what they’ve done," he said at a rally. "They poison mental institutions and prisons all over the world, not just in South America, not just to three or four countries that we think about, but all over the world. They’re coming into our country from Africa, from Asia, all over the world."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.