Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Apologizes for Comparing Donald Trump to Hitler and Calling His Supporters 'Cowards' and 'Outright Nazis'

In a specific episode, Kennedy criticized Trump for exacerbating racial tensions by stoking fear and resentment toward minority groups. He highlighted Trump's fear-based rhetoric targeting Muslims and Black people, emphasizing the divisive nature of his campaign.

“‘We may not have that many outright Nazis in America, but we have plenty of cowards and bootlickers, and once those fleshy dominoes start tumbling into the Trump camp, the game is up,’” Kennedy was quoted, reading a passage Matt Taibbi wrote.

“And, you know, he’s not like Hitler,” the former presidential candidate continued. “Hitler had like a plan, you know, Hitler was interested in policy. I don’t think Trump has any of that. He’s like non compos mentis. He’ll get in there, and who knows what will happen.”