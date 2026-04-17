Lisa Rinna's Daughter Delilah Hamlin Shows Off Cheeky Backside in Tiny Bikini: Photos
April 17 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Delilah Hamlin is heating things up!
The model, and daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, is turning heads with her latest poolside photos, showing off her toned figure and carefree vibe after attending Coachella Weekend 1.
In the photos, the 27-year-old model rocked a tiny black bikini that highlighted her sculpted curves as she lounged under the bright California sun.
“Coachellas over Hallelujah here’s some pics Hallelujah,” she wrote in the caption, giving a nod to Justin Bieber’s “EVERYTHING HALLELUJAH" song.
One standout shot showed the blonde beauty stretched out on a pool chair, embracing a laid-back, off-duty mood while still putting her fit physique on display.
Another snap captured her standing by the pool with her back to the camera, confidently showing off her sun-kissed glow.
She also switched things up with a few outfit changes.
In one look, Delilah paired a brown leather jacket with white denim shorts and blue-green stiletto heels as she lounged on a sofa. In another, she went bold in a skimpy denim skirt, styling the look with a pink glittery scarf draped across her upper body.
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Unsurprisingly, fans flooded the comments section with praise.
“new moodboard pictures,” one wrote.
Another added, “Omg 🔥I adore your second outfit!!!! Please can I ask where it’s from? X.”
A third chimed in, “the coolest girl you will ever meet.”
“You are so beautiful ✨🫶🏼🧚💗☀️🌙,” a fourth gushed.
The buzz around Delilah comes shortly after her mom made headlines of her own. During a past appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Lisa revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio once showed interest in her daughters, Delilah and Amelia Gray.
At the time, Andy Cohen quizzed Lisa with a mix of truths and lies, including whether a friend had brought Leonardo and Tobey Maguire to her 50th birthday party in 2013.
“I feel like that’s true, she’s so Hollywood,” Andy said.
“False, but I love that you thought it was true,” Lisa replied.
He then asked whether Leonardo had ever “hit up” her daughters.
“Yes,” Lisa revealed. “Didn’t happen. But yes.”
She added, “And so did Tobey Maguire. But a lot of ’em have hit [up] the girls, as you know.”
These days, Delilah is fully focused on her modeling career.
Back in 2016, while still in high school, she signed with Elite Model Management and quickly stepped into the fashion world. That same year, she made her runway debut in a Tommy Hilfiger show co-designed by Gigi Hadid.
“I never planned on modeling,” Delilah shared in an interview. “I had an Instagram and I would make my sister take pictures of me in our backyard. One day, a modeling agency contacted me, and I said, ‘I guess this could be a fun journey.’”