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Lisa Rinna Dazzles at Cannes With Bold New Look: Photos

split photo of Lisa Rinna
Source: MEGA

Lisa Rinna stunned at the Cannes Film Festival with a bold couture gown and dramatic hairstyle.

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May 24 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

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Lisa Rinna made a striking appearance at the amfAR Gala during the Cannes Film Festival, showcasing a dramatic new look that has garnered significant attention. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stepped onto the red carpet dressed in a colorful, floor-length gown designed by Kevin Germanier.

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image of Lisa Rinna turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival with a dramatic new fashion look during the amfAR Gala.
Source: MEGA

Lisa Rinna turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival with a dramatic new fashion look during the amfAR Gala.

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Rinna’s outfit featured a vibrant design, which she complemented with an oversized white bouffant hairstyle that captured the attention of onlookers. Eye-catching earrings adorned her ears, while several rings accompanied the ensemble. Her makeup included heavy eyeliner and a nude lip shade, enhancing her bold appearance. She completed her look with silver platform heels.

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image of The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star wore a colorful couture gown paired with a massive white bouffant hairstyle.
Source: MEGA

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star wore a colorful couture gown paired with a massive white bouffant hairstyle.

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Social media erupted with praise for Rinna’s daring style.

Fans expressed their admiration, with one Instagram user declaring, “Everything🔥,” and another commenting, “wow @lisarinna VERY liz taylor.”

Germanier, the gown's designer, also shared his excitement, stating, “So good @lisarinna in our Upcycled Couture!!! ❤️.”

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Rinna’s hairstyle has drawn comparisons to her previous bold looks, such as her appearance at the 2025 British Fashion Awards. The actress has demonstrated a penchant for dramatic hairstyles that leave a lasting impression at high-profile events.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Rinna discussed her evolution in fashion, stating, “I’ve been thinking about this a lot lately — my fashion evolution.”

She explained that her experiences in retail and television have significantly shaped her understanding of style and design.

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image of Fans flooded social media with praise, comparing her glamorous appearance to classic Hollywood icons.
Source: MEGA

Fans flooded social media with praise, comparing her glamorous appearance to classic Hollywood icons.

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Rinna’s fashion choices often push boundaries, and she has continued to embrace this philosophy throughout her career. At a previous event, she wore a sculptural two-piece black and white gingham dress by designer Maximilian Raynor, which also featured a bold hairstyle and striking makeup.

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image of Lisa Rinna has continued reinventing herself through daring hairstyles and high-fashion outfits at major events around the world.
Source: MEGA

Lisa Rinna has continued reinventing herself through daring hairstyles and high-fashion outfits at major events around the world.

In January 2025, Rinna made headlines at Paris Fashion Week with a series of stunning wigs, including an eye-catching clowncore look. Her ability to reinvent herself continually keeps fans engaged and excited about her next move.

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