Lisa Rinna Dazzles at Cannes With Bold New Look: Photos
May 24 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Lisa Rinna made a striking appearance at the amfAR Gala during the Cannes Film Festival, showcasing a dramatic new look that has garnered significant attention. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stepped onto the red carpet dressed in a colorful, floor-length gown designed by Kevin Germanier.
Rinna’s outfit featured a vibrant design, which she complemented with an oversized white bouffant hairstyle that captured the attention of onlookers. Eye-catching earrings adorned her ears, while several rings accompanied the ensemble. Her makeup included heavy eyeliner and a nude lip shade, enhancing her bold appearance. She completed her look with silver platform heels.
Social media erupted with praise for Rinna’s daring style.
Fans expressed their admiration, with one Instagram user declaring, “Everything🔥,” and another commenting, “wow @lisarinna VERY liz taylor.”
Germanier, the gown's designer, also shared his excitement, stating, “So good @lisarinna in our Upcycled Couture!!! ❤️.”
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Rinna’s hairstyle has drawn comparisons to her previous bold looks, such as her appearance at the 2025 British Fashion Awards. The actress has demonstrated a penchant for dramatic hairstyles that leave a lasting impression at high-profile events.
In a recent interview with Vogue, Rinna discussed her evolution in fashion, stating, “I’ve been thinking about this a lot lately — my fashion evolution.”
She explained that her experiences in retail and television have significantly shaped her understanding of style and design.
Rinna’s fashion choices often push boundaries, and she has continued to embrace this philosophy throughout her career. At a previous event, she wore a sculptural two-piece black and white gingham dress by designer Maximilian Raynor, which also featured a bold hairstyle and striking makeup.
In January 2025, Rinna made headlines at Paris Fashion Week with a series of stunning wigs, including an eye-catching clowncore look. Her ability to reinvent herself continually keeps fans engaged and excited about her next move.