BREAKING NEWS
Lady Gaga
PHOTOS

Biggest Hair Transformations of 2025: From Lady Gaga to Teresa Giudice and More

biggest hair transformations of
Source: MEGA; @teresagiudice/Instagram

Lady Gaga, Teresa Giudice and other celebrities transformed their looks this year by changing just one thing: their hair.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 25 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Carrie Underwood

carrie underwood
Source: MEGA; @carrieunderwood/Instagram

Carrie Underwood brought back her hair's original shade this year.

Carrie Underwood embraced her natural hair color again after more than a decade.

"Well, the last time I saw my natural hair color, I was probably about 12 years old, but I thought it might be time to give it a second chance. Thanks, @hairbykatelin_at @parlour3beauty for helping me get back to my roots! #NewOldMe #Bronde," she captioned an Instagram carousel in August, which showed her rocking her tresses' bronde hue.

Finn Wolfhard

finn wolfhard
Source: MEGA

Finn Wolfhard transformed his hair before the 'Stranger Things' Season 5 debut.

Forget hair colors — Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard decided to swap his shaggy hairstyle for a buzz cut at the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo, Japan.

Lady Gaga

lady gaga
Source: MEGA

Lady Gaga is known for her bold hairstyles and outfits.

Known for her ever-changing hairstyles, Lady Gaga shocked fans when she transitioned to black hair this year. She most recently flaunted her dramatic transformation during an outing in Paris amid her Mayhem Ball tour.

Lisa Rinna

lisa rinna
Source: MEGA

Lisa Rinna often wears wigs to amp up her look.

At the British Fashion Awards on December 2, Lisa Rinna looked unrecognizable as she debuted her teased blonde locks and matching bleached eyebrows.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has always been open about her fashion choices, especially using wigs to play a "character."

"What the wigs do is give me that characterization of being somebody a little different than myself," she told a news outlet in May 2022. "To me, it's like drag. I understand drag much better now than I ever have. You can express yourself differently, get out of your comfort zone."

Rinna added, "I just try not to pay attention to [comments], really. I mean, I'm human, so of course it's going to get me from time to time. But I think at this point I've probably acquired elephant skin."

Renée Zellweger

renae zellweger
Source: MEGA

Renée Zellweger often colors her hair, but her natural shade is dark ash blonde.

Lady Gaga

Renée Zellweger put her crown's new color on full display while filming Only Murders in the Building in New York City.

In the snaps that circulated online, the Bridget Jones's Diary actress looked younger than her age, thanks to her strawberry blonde pixie hairstyle, softly curled at the ends.

Sebastian Stan

sebastian stan
Source: MEGA

Sebastian Stan changed his hairstyle for his role.

Bald-look alert! Sebastian Stan made headlines when he attended the Los Angeles premiere of Thunderbolts* with a shaved head. He reprised his role as Bucky Barnes, or the Winter Soldier, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

Sydney Sweeney

sydney sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney made headlines when she wore a sheer dress at Variety's 2025 Power of Women event.

Even Sydney Sweeney's hair can send the internet spiraling.

The Euphoria actress let go of her long locks to get a dramatic bob haircut, a move that initially made her nervous.

"I think my long hair became my security blanket. I always wanted it down and wavy, but I'm loving this. I feel like I'm going to meet a new version of myself," she explained in an interview. "[Stylist Glen Coco Oropeza] wanted to be able to start doing something different and I'm his little science experiment."

Teresa Giudice

teresa giudice
Source: MEGA; @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice's hair is normally brunette.

Teresa Giudice revamped her hair just in time for the BravoCon in Las Vegas in November.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star arrived at the event, revealing her new blonde hair that is far from her usual brunette look.

"I do believe that saying now. Blondes do have more fun," she previously told BravoTV. "I've been trying for years to do lighter highlights, and then finally I'm like, 'Alright, I'm doing this now. I'm going to try to go a little lighter.' And it was a process. It took like a year."

Valerie Bertinelli

valerie bertinelli
Source: MEGA; @teresagiudice/Instagram

Valerie Bertinelli revealed her new 'do in a photo.

Valerie Bertinelli had a big switch-up!

In a November 10 selfie, the One Day at a Time alum looked like she had turned back time with her blonde hairstyle. The fresh-faced, youthful actress styled her mane into soft waves, sparking a frenzy.

