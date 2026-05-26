Lisa Rinna Denounces Spencer Pratt's Mayoral Run as She Declares Reality Stars Should Stay Out of Politics: 'We've Already Done That'
May 26 2026, Published 6:29 p.m. ET
Bravo alum Lisa Rinna explicitly said she does not support fellow reality TV star Spencer Pratt’s 2026 campaign for mayor of Los Angeles.
Speaking to Variety on the red carpet at the Monday, May 25, American Music Awards, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star argued that the city needs an experienced politician rather than a celebrity.
While attending the Las Vegas event, Rinna was asked about L.A.'s fractured mayoral race and why several Hollywood figures are backing Pratt.
When asked who she's supporting for mayor, the former RHOBH firebrand replied, “I don’t know yet,” before explaining why she definitely won't vote for Pratt.
Rinna responded by pointing out her own lack of qualifications as a parallel: “You got me, because listen, I'm a reality person. You wouldn't want me as mayor, really. I mean, let's face it, I love him. I think he's amazing. I think we did that.”
Her comment was an apparent critique of President Donald Trump, who transitioned from hosting The Apprentice to the U.S. presidency.
During the same red carpet exchange, Rinna briefly confused the L.A. mayoral race with California’s 2026 gubernatorial primary.
She suggested that voters pick "the mayor of San Jose, or whoever," referring to gubernatorial candidate Matt Mahan, before graciously correcting herself to say she supports Mahan for governor instead.
“I like him,” Rinna said of Democrat Mahan. “I like him for governor.”
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Pratt, known for MTV's The Hills, launched his mayoral bid following public frustration over local leadership's response to the January 2025 Pacific Palisades wildfire, which destroyed the home he shared with wife Heidi Montag.
Pratt's campaign has heavily polarized the entertainment industry. While he managed to out-raise some traditional candidates in early finance cycles, figures like Drew Carey, Chelsea Handler and Chrishell Stause have joined Rinna in publicly opposing his run.
Carey even blasted Pratt on Threads as a "serial scammer," while Selling Sunset star Stause publicly argued with American Idol singer Katharine McPhee after the latter and husband David Foster hosted a fundraiser for Pratt's campaign.
Pratt has an estimated 25 percent to 28 percent chance of winning the Los Angeles mayoral race.
While incumbent Mayor Karen Bass remains the odds-on favorite, Pratt’s surge in donations and polling has made him a highly competitive contender for the June primary and a potential November runoff.
Pratt's 25 percent likelihood of winning the election is compared to Bass' 59 percent, according to prediction market leader Polymarket.