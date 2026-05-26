Politics Lisa Rinna Denounces Spencer Pratt's Mayoral Run as She Declares Reality Stars Should Stay Out of Politics: 'We've Already Done That' Source: MEGA Lisa Rinna did not reveal who has her vote. Lesley Abravanel May 26 2026, Published 6:29 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Bravo alum Lisa Rinna explicitly said she does not support fellow reality TV star Spencer Pratt’s 2026 campaign for mayor of Los Angeles. Speaking to Variety on the red carpet at the Monday, May 25, American Music Awards, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star argued that the city needs an experienced politician rather than a celebrity. While attending the Las Vegas event, Rinna was asked about L.A.'s fractured mayoral race and why several Hollywood figures are backing Pratt.

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Source: MEGA Lisa Rinna said she 'loves' Spencer Pratt but doesn't think he's cut out for the mayor job.

When asked who she's supporting for mayor, the former RHOBH firebrand replied, “I don’t know yet,” before explaining why she definitely won't vote for Pratt. Rinna responded by pointing out her own lack of qualifications as a parallel: “You got me, because listen, I'm a reality person. You wouldn't want me as mayor, really. I mean, let's face it, I love him. I think he's amazing. I think we did that.” Her comment was an apparent critique of President Donald Trump, who transitioned from hosting The Apprentice to the U.S. presidency.

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Source: MEGA Lisa Rinna doesn't think reality stars should be running for office.

During the same red carpet exchange, Rinna briefly confused the L.A. mayoral race with California’s 2026 gubernatorial primary. She suggested that voters pick "the mayor of San Jose, or whoever," referring to gubernatorial candidate Matt Mahan, before graciously correcting herself to say she supports Mahan for governor instead. “I like him,” Rinna said of Democrat Mahan. “I like him for governor.”

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Source: MEGA 'The Hills' alum decided to enter the race due to the way the January 2025 wildfires were handled.

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Source: MEGA A report claimed Pratt has a 25 percent likelihood of winning the election compared to Karen Bass' 59 percent.