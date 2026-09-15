Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin Could Be the Next 'Hottest Grandparents' in Hollywood, They Say at 2026 Emmys

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Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin opened up about a possible new chapter for their family at the 2026 Emmys. Speaking to E! News with Justin Sylvester, the couple discussed the possibility of becoming grandparents as their daughters continue building their careers. "The hottest grandparents in Hollywood!" Sylvester said. "I gotta know this because Kyle is becoming a grandparent. Cathy has four grandkids. Are you guys ready for one of the girls to bring home a baby?" Sylvester asked.

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Source: MEGA Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin discussed becoming grandparents as they looked ahead to a new chapter for their family.

Hamlin shared his thoughts on the possibility. "Wouldn't that be amazing? Look, their careers are on fire. They got a little more time out there with their careers, but I'm looking forward to a grand kid, for sure," Hamlin said. Also, Rinna seemed equally enthusiastic about the idea. "Me too!" she said. "For sure!" Sylvester had one more compliment for the longtime couple. "I mean, the hottest couple here!" he admitted.

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Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin Look Ahead to Grandparenthood

Source: MEGA Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin share daughters Delilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin.

Lisa and Harry share daughters Delilah Belle Hamlin, 28, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 25. For now, both of them remain focused on their careers, but their parents are already excited about the possibility of welcoming a new generation into the family. The longtime couple walked the red carpet hand in hand as they attended television's biggest night. Lisa stood out in a glittering black gown with a dramatic, leggy design, while Harry opted for a classic black tuxedo and bow tie.

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Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin Still Have Chemistry

Source: MEGA Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin have been married for nearly 29 years.

Per Page Six, Lisa and Harry have been married for nearly 29 years, with Lisa sharing more about their relationship in her memoir, You Better Believe I'm Gonna Talk About It. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum opened up about their intimate life. "The s-- is still great because we’re still really attracted to each other," she expressed. "Even if we don’t do it as often, when we do, it’s as good as it’s ever been," she continued. Lisa then reflected on the bond they have built together. "After all these years, Harry and I still feel like a team," she said.

Source: MEGA Lisa Rinna addressed speculation about Harry Hamlin in her memoir and clarified her stance on the rumors.