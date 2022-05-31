She's Owning It! Lisa Rinna Leaves Nothing To The Imagination As She Shares Nude Snap

The former soap star also got into it with someone on Instagram this weekend.

According to Radar, the situation started when Rinna received a text from someone threatening to expose her. "Lisa, you need to stop with your rumors and lies about me. There's plenty I can expose about you," read the text message Rinna shared on social media.

In retaliation, the mom-of-two shared the person's cell phone number with her millions of followers. "You exposed yourself," she replied in a caption along with the digits. "Hey expose away can't wait to see what you've got."