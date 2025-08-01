or
Lisa Rinna Follows Kylie Jenner Trend in Telling All About B--- Job: 'I Had the Smallest Ones Put In'

Lisa Rinna opened up ab out her b--- job, claiming she had 'the smallest ones put in.'

Aug. 1 2025, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

Lisa Rinna is opening up about her plastic surgery, admitting she shares a surgeon with Kylie Jenner.

On the August 1 episode of her “Let’s Not Talk About the Husband” podcast with Harry Hamlin, Rinna said, “Alright, I’m gonna share one thing, because people are gonna be mad if I don’t share one thing, plastic surgery-wise. Since we were talking about [Jenner’s plastic surgeon] Garth [Fisher], let’s just talk about it. 180 [ccs] — I don’t know if it’s moderate profile or not. Half under, half over [the muscle]. I had the smallest ones put in.”

Lisa Rinna Originally Had Bigger Implants

Lisa Rinna initially got implants after giving birth to her second daughter.

Rinna revealed she initially had bigger implants, which she got after giving birth to daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin.

“After I had Amelia — I’m gonna say it, we can do it — I had saline,” Lisa shared, before returning the conversation to her current implants. “They’re also silicone, 180, under-over, Garth Fisher. I can’t believe I just said that!”

“Cheers to Garth Fisher,” Lisa added. “He’s not gonna have any time to do anything.”

Kylie Jenner Kicked Off a New Trend

Kylie Jenner kicked off a trend of celebrities opening up about their plastic surgery.

In June, Kylie kicked off a trend of celebrities opening up regarding their plastic surgery, when she responded to a fan who asked for the exact specs of her b----.

“445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!!” she said at the time. “Silicone!!! Garth Fisher!!! Hope this helps lol.”

While this was an unprecedented move — as celebs tend to be private about procedures they've had done — fans appreciated Kylie being so candid and upfront.

Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna Shared Why She Got Plastic Surgery

Lisa Rinna said her initial implants were 'old merchandise.'

Rinna went on to share why she ended up deciding to have plastic surgery.

“[After b------feeding], they were down to my knees,” she said, as Harry added, “They were definitely old merchandise.”

Lisa concurred, stating, “That’s how I felt though. I did, and I wanted you to have a s--- body again, and I wanted to get my mojo back... I didn’t like them deflated. I didn’t feel good with deflated b----. I didn’t.”

While Lisa said she liked her first implants, she said the size of them gave her pain.

“Those were, like, 335 [ccs],” she noted. “Honey, those were some b----. I posed nude for Playboy with those b----!”

Harry Hamlin Supported Lisa Rinna Getting Plastic Surgery

Lisa Rinna shared Harry Hamlin was supportive of her getting plastic surgery.

Lisa also shared her gratitude for Harry being supportive of her desire to undergo surgery.

“I went to you and I was like, ‘You know, I just feel like I would feel better if I fixed this,’ and you were in agreement,” she stated. “You said, ‘It’s OK,’ but you said, ‘I’m not a b--- man and I don’t care,’ which was lovely,” Lisa recalled. “But anyway, I had some pretty good b——. They were gorgeous, but they were so frickin’ painful.”

Lisa said she kept her first set of implants for 10 years before returning to change them for her new set.

“They served me well for 10 years,” she added, noting she “couldn’t fit in the clothes” she wanted to wear because her implants were too big.

“So that’s when I went back to Garth,” she explained. “And I don’t think you should have b---- for much longer than 10 years. I think you gotta redo them. They say 10 years is a good run.”

