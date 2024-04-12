Lisa Rinna Shockingly Reveals Facial Fillers Were 'Not Good for Her' After Being Slammed by Critics

"I'm grateful for that show. I'm the person I am today because of it, but I'll never go back. Nope, I did it. Did it, done it, saw the movie," the Melrose Place star, who started on the series in 2014, said. "It has made me a better actor. I'm acting again [and] I'm not kidding — you laugh but it's true. I think it made me a better actor."

However, she did take some inspiration from the her former cast members when starring in her latest movie, Mommy Meanest.

"Working with those women, going through that experience... I just did a movie called Mommy Meanest, which I trained for eight years on that show," she said. "I definitely did and I had a lot to pull from. I have a lot to pull from after working for eight years on that show. Different psychologies of different women, I never would have come across that if I hadn't done that show."