Lisa Rinna Shockingly Reveals Facial Fillers Were 'Not Good for Her' After Being Slammed by Critics
Lisa Rinna seems to have some regrets about using facial filler.
After the former soap opera actress, 60, was criticized on TikTok by aesthetic physician assistant Nicole Smith over her use of the Skinvive injectables, she took to the comments section to admit it wasn't the best move for her.
"Skinvive is not for everyone, and it was not good for me," she wrote below the video, agreeing with the expert. "Luckily we could dissolve it today. Whew."
In the clip, Smith pointed out, "The key with doing dermal fillers or Botox is to maintain your youthful look. Not to alter and change your appearance."
"They placed too much filler in the cheeks and midface. It completely throws off the full facial balance. With good injection techniques, your results should be undetectable," she continued.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has been an open book when it comes to cosmetic procedures and the aging process. "I don’t go crazy with anything. So there’s no silver bullet. There’s nothing that I’m super challenged with," Rinna explained in an interview earlier this year.
"I’ve been really fortunate to get to 60 and be healthy, knock on wood," she added. "I keep a very moderate lifestyle. I’ve worked out since I was 16 years old. I live in moderation, even though it seems like I live very loudly and largely. I get my rest. I eat mostly healthy. I’m moderate."
While the former reality star won't be using Skinvive anymore, she also won't be returning to the Bravo world anytime soon after announcing her departure in January 2023. "No, never. No I wouldn't," she recently said when asked if she would ever come back to RHOBH.
"I'm grateful for that show. I'm the person I am today because of it, but I'll never go back. Nope, I did it. Did it, done it, saw the movie," the Melrose Place star, who started on the series in 2014, said. "It has made me a better actor. I'm acting again [and] I'm not kidding — you laugh but it's true. I think it made me a better actor."
However, she did take some inspiration from the her former cast members when starring in her latest movie, Mommy Meanest.
"Working with those women, going through that experience... I just did a movie called Mommy Meanest, which I trained for eight years on that show," she said. "I definitely did and I had a lot to pull from. I have a lot to pull from after working for eight years on that show. Different psychologies of different women, I never would have come across that if I hadn't done that show."
Cosmopolitan conducted the 2024 interview with Rinna.