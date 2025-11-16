Lisa Vanderpump Takes a Swipe at Prince Harry During BravoCon: He's Not 'a Loyal Brit'

Article continues below advertisement

The royal tea was piping hot at this year's BravoCon. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump took a not-so-subtle jab at Prince Harry during an appearance at the reality TV convention on November 15.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Lisa Vanderpump was born and raised in England.

During the event, actor Jerry O’Connell revealed that his wife, X-Men alum Rebecca Romijn, was on the same flight as the prince, 41. “My wife said, ‘Yeah, it was exciting, [but] not as exciting [as] when Lisa Vanderpump sat two rows back,’” the Scream 2 actor, 51, chuckled. “Well, I’m a loyal Brit. He isn’t, right? Come on, you know, I’m telling the truth," the Vanderpump Rules personality, 65, quipped.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Left the Royal Family in 2020

Source: MEGA The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California in 2020.

The Duke of Sussex skipped out on his hometown of jolly old England in 2020 with his wife, Meghan Markle. The Sussexes share son Prince Archie 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4. The couple announced at the time that would be taking a step back from their royal duties and would be moving across the pond. They subsequently set up their humble $21 million abode in Montecito, California. “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” Meghan, 44, and Harry said in a statement.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Queen Elizabeth died in September 2022.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity," they continued. Harry has only returned to his motherland a handful of times, most notably for the coronation of his father, King Charles III, in May 2023, and for his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022.

Lisa Vanderpump Was Born and Raised in London

Source: MEGA Lisa Vanderpump has been living in the USA since the 2000s.