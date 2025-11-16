Lisa Vanderpump Takes a Swipe at Prince Harry During BravoCon: He's Not 'a Loyal Brit'
Nov. 16 2025, Published 3:07 p.m. ET
The royal tea was piping hot at this year's BravoCon.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump took a not-so-subtle jab at Prince Harry during an appearance at the reality TV convention on November 15.
During the event, actor Jerry O’Connell revealed that his wife, X-Men alum Rebecca Romijn, was on the same flight as the prince, 41.
“My wife said, ‘Yeah, it was exciting, [but] not as exciting [as] when Lisa Vanderpump sat two rows back,’” the Scream 2 actor, 51, chuckled.
“Well, I’m a loyal Brit. He isn’t, right? Come on, you know, I’m telling the truth," the Vanderpump Rules personality, 65, quipped.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Left the Royal Family in 2020
The Duke of Sussex skipped out on his hometown of jolly old England in 2020 with his wife, Meghan Markle. The Sussexes share son Prince Archie 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.
The couple announced at the time that would be taking a step back from their royal duties and would be moving across the pond. They subsequently set up their humble $21 million abode in Montecito, California.
“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” Meghan, 44, and Harry said in a statement.
“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity," they continued.
Harry has only returned to his motherland a handful of times, most notably for the coronation of his father, King Charles III, in May 2023, and for his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022.
Lisa Vanderpump Was Born and Raised in London
Vanderpump also spoke at BravoCon about her move to Beverly Hills from the United Kingdom. She had emigrated to the USA with her husband, Ken Todd, in the 2000s to run their restaurants, including their world-famous SUR.
“I think Beverly Hills is really my home, but I work here [in Las Vegas] so much, so it’s much easier for me to have my little Villa and Rosa [restaurants] here,” she said.
“I love Vegas. I think it’s the playground of the world, and growing up in London, in a suburb, when you’d come to Vegas, you’d never see anything like it. I still think it’s like that. It’s innovative, it’s moving forward, I feel safe here [and] it’s got this incredible energy," Vanderpump noted.