Prince Harry Had 'No Idea' Queen Elizabeth Was in Her 'Final Hours and Days' as Palace Kept Him in the Dark

"The Sussexes had no idea that Buckingham Palace was already planning for the Queen's final hours and the first days of the monarchy's new era — until the duke's phone started ringing," Scobie wrote in Endgame. "An unknown number. He usually ignored those."

In the biography, Scobie claimed King Charles informed his son that the Windsors were headed to Balmoral to say goodbye to the monarch, but he requested Meghan not to join the brood.