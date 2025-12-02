'Living Nostradamus' Predicts 'Clear Professional Separation' Between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Article continues below advertisement

Is there trouble afoot for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry? According to a mystic who has proclaimed himself as the "Living Nostradamus," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be heading towards a sort of "separation" in their professional lives.

Harry and Meghan Are 'Moving in the Opposite Direction'

Source: MEGA Mystic Athos Salomé predicted that a 'major event' could take place soon.

Paranormal expert Athos Salomé predicted that a "major event" could take place "between late 2025 and early 2026" within the royal family and will "possibly be tied to the health of a key member." The Brazilian native told Tyla how Meghan, 44, and Harry, 41, will be inching away from each other in regards to their business interests. "As the royal family becomes more compact and predictable, Harry and Meghan move in the opposite direction: more independent, more media-driven and with a rapidly expanding ecosystem of their own," he said.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'moving in the opposite direction.'

"In 2025, Meghan strengthened her As Ever brand, expanded partnerships with streaming platforms and increased her presence in the U.S. through lifestyle, wellness and light activism campaigns," Salomé added. He also predicted how fans will be seeing a "rapid expansion of Meghan’s operations in the U.S., including new products, documentaries and partnerships," as well as a "calculated use of the title 'Duchess of Sussex,' despite British criticism."

The Sussexes Are on Thin Ice With The Firm

Source: MEGA The 'Suits' star still uses her Duchess of Sussex title.

"[There will be] a clear professional separation between her and Harry, without necessarily implying marital rupture," he said. Salomé then discussed the couple's heated and contentious relationship with the rest of the Firm. "Relations with the Palace will follow a pattern of controlled distance with no public confrontations. Not due to lack of tension, but because a renewed conflict would incur high reputational costs for both sides," Salomé noted.

Source: MEGA The Sussexes have a strained relationship with the royal family.