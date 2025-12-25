Hot Photos Alert! Livvy Dunne's Sexiest Moments Revealed

Article continues below advertisement

'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Muse

Source: @SI-Swimsuit/Instagram; @livvydunne/Instagram Livvy Dunne has appeared in the 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' issue for three consecutive years.

Livvy Dunne is camera-ready everywhere she goes. For the third time, the former gymnast was tapped by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to grace the pages of the magazine. "Still leading, still evolving — how's #SISwimsuit year 3 feel? @livvydunne 😉," the caption of a post on SI Swimsuit's Instagram page read. The hot clip showed Dunne having fun as she posed in a leopard print bikini, which highlighted her fit physique.

Article continues below advertisement

The Blonde Mermaid

Source: @livvydunne/Instagram She flaunted her fit beach body during her latest photoshoot.

While vacationing on the Napali Coast, Dunne showcased her enviable figure in a blue bikini, matching the beauty of the picturesque background. She wrote, "a mermaid hard at work."

Article continues below advertisement

Selfie Queen

Source: @livvydunne/Instagram Livvy Dunne is a former gymnast.

Dunne sent hearts fluttering when she uploaded a photo of herself in a teeny crocheted bandeau top, taken during a trip to Sicily in October. "Selfini 🤌🏼," she captioned the upload.

Article continues below advertisement

Her Own Belly

Source: @livvydunne/Instagram She typically shows off her incredible physique online.

In August, Dunne channeled her inner Belly while posing by Lake Oconee in a two-piece blue swimsuit. She pulled her light blonde hair back into a casual updo to amp up her summer look. "The summer I turned into a lake girl," she wrote, a reference to the hit Prime Video series based on Jenny Han's novel.

Article continues below advertisement

Full and Bold

Source: @livvydunne/Instagram Livvy Dunne has been dominating social media both before and after her retirement from gymnastics.

The former LSU Tigers women's gymnastics team member paraded her plump back as she strutted along the beach. "What day is it?" she cheekily shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Her Own Wonder Woman

Source: @livvydunne/Instagram Livvy Dunne retired in April.

For Halloween, Dunne dressed as popular DC Comics character Wonder Woman, complete with a headpiece and the Bracelets of Submission. "I compel you to tell me the truth, and nothing but the truth😼," the caption read.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Turning Heads

Source: @livvydunne/Instagram She initially posted videos of her gymnastics before sharing clips of her everyday life.

"No complaints💆🏼‍♀️," she wrote in an October 2024 update. One snap showed her sunbathing while relaxing on a white lounge chair with her hands behind her head and her legs bent. She sported a yellow bikini that set the internet buzzing.

Article continues below advertisement

Sun-Kissed Skin

Source: @livvydunne/Instagram She has more than 5 million followers on Instagram.

Dunne brought the heat to Louisiana as part of her "defrosting" period, soaking up the sun in a skimpy bikini that barely contained her ample assets.

Article continues below advertisement

It's Summertime!

Source: @livvydunne/Instagram Livvy Dunne is also an influencer and model.

The social media star displayed her flawless form in a black bikini during a scenic Italian getaway in August 2023. "there's 104 days of summer vacation til school comes along just to end it…" she wrote the lyric from the opening theme song of Phineas and Ferb as the caption.

Article continues below advertisement

Brighter Than the Sun

Source: @livvydunne/Instagram She expressed her desire to pursue an acting career in the future.

The blonde beauty revealed her striking physique in a pink two-piece bikini as she posed by the pool.

Article continues below advertisement

Just in Time for Christmas

Source: @livvydunne/Instagram She is currently dating MLB star Paul Skenes.

Dunne opted for a sultry look for Christmas 2022, slipping into a red dress with lace detailing and white thigh-high socks with ribbons. She shared in the caption, "santa's fav:)."

Article continues below advertisement

Best Gymnast!

Source: @livvydunne/Instagram She launched The Livvy Fund in 2023.