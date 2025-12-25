Hot Photos Alert! Livvy Dunne's Sexiest Moments Revealed
Dec. 25 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Muse
Livvy Dunne is camera-ready everywhere she goes.
For the third time, the former gymnast was tapped by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to grace the pages of the magazine.
"Still leading, still evolving — how's #SISwimsuit year 3 feel? @livvydunne 😉," the caption of a post on SI Swimsuit's Instagram page read.
The hot clip showed Dunne having fun as she posed in a leopard print bikini, which highlighted her fit physique.
The Blonde Mermaid
While vacationing on the Napali Coast, Dunne showcased her enviable figure in a blue bikini, matching the beauty of the picturesque background.
She wrote, "a mermaid hard at work."
Selfie Queen
Dunne sent hearts fluttering when she uploaded a photo of herself in a teeny crocheted bandeau top, taken during a trip to Sicily in October.
"Selfini 🤌🏼," she captioned the upload.
Her Own Belly
In August, Dunne channeled her inner Belly while posing by Lake Oconee in a two-piece blue swimsuit. She pulled her light blonde hair back into a casual updo to amp up her summer look.
"The summer I turned into a lake girl," she wrote, a reference to the hit Prime Video series based on Jenny Han's novel.
Full and Bold
The former LSU Tigers women's gymnastics team member paraded her plump back as she strutted along the beach.
"What day is it?" she cheekily shared.
Her Own Wonder Woman
For Halloween, Dunne dressed as popular DC Comics character Wonder Woman, complete with a headpiece and the Bracelets of Submission.
"I compel you to tell me the truth, and nothing but the truth😼," the caption read.
Turning Heads
"No complaints💆🏼♀️," she wrote in an October 2024 update.
One snap showed her sunbathing while relaxing on a white lounge chair with her hands behind her head and her legs bent. She sported a yellow bikini that set the internet buzzing.
Sun-Kissed Skin
Dunne brought the heat to Louisiana as part of her "defrosting" period, soaking up the sun in a skimpy bikini that barely contained her ample assets.
It's Summertime!
The social media star displayed her flawless form in a black bikini during a scenic Italian getaway in August 2023.
"there's 104 days of summer vacation til school comes along just to end it…" she wrote the lyric from the opening theme song of Phineas and Ferb as the caption.
Brighter Than the Sun
The blonde beauty revealed her striking physique in a pink two-piece bikini as she posed by the pool.
Just in Time for Christmas
Dunne opted for a sultry look for Christmas 2022, slipping into a red dress with lace detailing and white thigh-high socks with ribbons.
She shared in the caption, "santa's fav:)."
Best Gymnast!
Even her LSU gymnastics leotard put her perfectly toned legs on full display!