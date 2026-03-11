Liza Minnelli Slams Late 'Lucky Lady' Costar Gene Hackman for Being 'Downright Rude' to Her on Set: 'He Was Dismissive of Me'
Liza Minnelli majorly shaded her late costar Gene Hackman in her brand new memoir, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!, which released on Tuesday, March 10.
In the book, the iconic actress recalled working with Hackman on the 1975 Stanley Donen-directed flick Lucky Lady, in which her character was in a love triangle with him and the late Burt Reynolds.
Liza Minnelli Didn't Get Along With Gene Hackman
"I don't like to whine, but Stanley later shared publicly that Gene was very dismissive of me during the film," Minnelli, 79, spilled.
"It's hard to go to work when the chemistry is absent," she stated. "I think it's fair to say that Gene was downright rude."
Burt Reynolds Witnessed Costars' Tension
Hackman's tension with the Oscar winner was well-documented, as their costar Reynolds wrote about it in his 2016 memoir, But Enough About Me.
"Gene Hackman is a good actor. He's tough, and Liza is so boop oopy doop, it didn't sit well with him," Reynolds explained. "Every once in a while he'd go, 'Liza, shut the f---- up!' We'd all have to walk off the set until he cooled off."
Burt Reynolds Insists Gene Hackman 'Wasn't a Bad Guy'
However, the late Hollywood heartthrob — who died at age 82 in 2018 — insisted Hackman wasn't "a bad guy."
"He allowed Liza to distract him," he continued. "Gene wasn't the easiest to work with either. You'd do the rehearsal one way, and when you got to the take, he'd say, 'You're not gonna do it that way are you?'"
"He'd do that to Liza, and she'd fall apart," Reynolds revealed. "I didn't let it bother me, and Gene and I parted on good terms."
How Did Gene Hackman Die?
Hackman was 95 when he and wife Betsy Arakawa, who was 65, were found dead inside their New Mexico home. The situation was deemed suspicious at first, as Arakawa was found in the bathroom with pills scattered around, and neither she nor her spouse showed external signs of trauma.
It was soon revealed that Arakawa died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, which can be caused by rats living in one's home.
Arakawa's passing left Hackman to be on his own, and since Hackman was old and had Alzheimer's, it's believed he forgot to take his medication and was unable to care for himself. One of their dogs, who had been in their cage at the time, also died.
The movie star's cause of death was listed as hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer's as a significant contributing factor.