Liza Minnelli Slams Late 'Lucky Lady' Costar Gene Hackman for Being 'Downright Rude' to Her on Set: 'He Was Dismissive of Me'

Article continues below advertisement

Liza Minnelli majorly shaded her late costar Gene Hackman in her brand new memoir, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!, which released on Tuesday, March 10. In the book, the iconic actress recalled working with Hackman on the 1975 Stanley Donen-directed flick Lucky Lady, in which her character was in a love triangle with him and the late Burt Reynolds.

Article continues below advertisement

Liza Minnelli Didn't Get Along With Gene Hackman

Source: mega Liza Minelli revealed costar Gene Hackman was 'downright rude' to her while filming 'Lucky Lady.'

"I don't like to whine, but Stanley later shared publicly that Gene was very dismissive of me during the film," Minnelli, 79, spilled. "It's hard to go to work when the chemistry is absent," she stated. "I think it's fair to say that Gene was downright rude."

Article continues below advertisement

Burt Reynolds Witnessed Costars' Tension

Source: mega Burt Reynolds also admitted that Gene Hackman didn't seem fond of Liza Minelli.

Hackman's tension with the Oscar winner was well-documented, as their costar Reynolds wrote about it in his 2016 memoir, But Enough About Me. "Gene Hackman is a good actor. He's tough, and Liza is so boop oopy doop, it didn't sit well with him," Reynolds explained. "Every once in a while he'd go, 'Liza, shut the f---- up!' We'd all have to walk off the set until he cooled off."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Burt Reynolds Insists Gene Hackman 'Wasn't a Bad Guy'

Source: mega Burt Reynolds recalled Gene Hackman criticizing Liza Minelli during 'Lucky Lady' rehearsals.

However, the late Hollywood heartthrob — who died at age 82 in 2018 — insisted Hackman wasn't "a bad guy." "He allowed Liza to distract him," he continued. "Gene wasn't the easiest to work with either. You'd do the rehearsal one way, and when you got to the take, he'd say, 'You're not gonna do it that way are you?'" "He'd do that to Liza, and she'd fall apart," Reynolds revealed. "I didn't let it bother me, and Gene and I parted on good terms."

How Did Gene Hackman Die?

Source: mega Lisa Minnelli had a hard time faking 'chemistry' with Gene Hackman while filming.