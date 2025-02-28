Gene Hackman and His Wife's Bodies Showed No Signs of 'External Trauma,' Autopsy Reveals After Their Deaths Are Labeled 'Suspicious'
More details about Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa's deaths are coming out as authorities continue their investigation.
As OK! reported, the couple and one of their three dogs were found dead inside their Santa Fe, NM, home on Wednesday, February 26, after police were asked to perform a welfare check.
Though the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office revealed the deaths are being labeled "suspicious," it was stated that "an autopsy was performed" and "initial findings noted no external trauma to either individual."
The report noted the situation is still an "open investigation," and though there were no obvious signs of "foul play," a few things at the scene led to police labeling the situation as "unusual."
"The death of the two deceased individuals to be suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation because the reporting party found the front door of the residence unsecured and opened," a Santa Fe detective explained in an affadavit.
"Deputies observed a healthy dog running loose on the property, another healthy dog near the deceased female, a deceased dog laying 10-15 feet from the deceased female in a closet of the bathroom, the heater being moved, the pill bottle being opened and pills scattered next to the female, the male decedent being located in a separate room of the residence, and no obvious signs of a gas leak," the findings read.
Arakawa's body "showed obvious signs of death, body decomposition, bloating in her face and mummification in both hands and feet," the report shockingly continued, adding that Hackman's body showed similar signs.
Since the Unforgiven star's sunglasses were situated close to his body on the floor, police think he may have fallen.
It's still unclear when exactly the pair or their dog died.
The movie star's daughter Leslie Hackman insisted the Oscar winner "was in very good physical condition" before his death despite being 95 years old.
"He liked to do Pilates and yoga, and he was continuing to do that several times a week," she told Daily Mail. "So, he was in good health."
The Superman star's last public outing with his spouse — who was 63 at the time of her death — was a dinner date in March 2024.
An insider told a publication at the time that Hackman "looked a little grizzled, but in good shape." He was seen using a cane and holding onto one of his wife's arms to steady himself as they left a Santa Fe restaurant.
The couple embraced a private life after the father-of-three — who welcomed his children with ex-wife Faye Maltese — retired from acting following the release of 2004's Welcome to Mooseport.
