Gene Hackman's Dog Incorrectly Identified in Latest Twist as Actor's Cause of Death Still Being Investigated
Authorities mistakenly identified Gene Hackman’s deceased dog, adding another twist to the ongoing investigation into the legendary actor’s death.
Just days after the 95-year-old Oscar winner and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 63, were found dead in their New Mexico home on February 26, conflicting reports emerged regarding one of their dogs.
Initially, law enforcement stated they had discovered “a deceased brown in color German Shepherd canine” inside the residence — a description that matched the couple’s beloved German Shepherd, Bear.
However, it turns out Bear is very much alive and currently staying at Santa Fe Tails, a pet daycare and boarding facility in Santa Fe, along with their other dog, Nikita, a 7-year-old Akita-Shepherd mix, per a news outlet.
According to Joey Padilla, the owner of the dog facility, the pet that actually passed away was Zinna, a 12-year-old reddish Australian Kelpie mix. Zinna’s body was reportedly found inside a closed crate in the home.
It remains unclear how investigators misidentified the dog, but Denise Womack-Avila, spokesperson for the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, suggested the deputies may have simply mistaken the breed.
“Our deputies do not deal with canines on a daily basis and I cannot currently speak to the condition or state of the dog’s body upon discovery,” Womack-Avila explained in a text message.
- Gene Hackman's Death: 2 Dogs Were Found Alive When Authorities Discovered Actor, Wife and 1 of Their Canines Dead Inside Home
- Five Suspects Reportedly Arrested In Lady Gaga Dognapping — Including Woman Who Turned Them In For Payout
- Lady Gaga's French Bulldogs Stolen After Her Dog Walker Was Shot Four Times, Critically Wounded In Los Angeles: Report
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Sherry Gaber, an animal chiropractor who worked with Hackman and Arakawa for nearly two decades, described Bear as “vibrant and happy” during their last session five months ago.
She was initially horrified by reports that he died, saying, “I can’t handle that image. That’s why this whole thing is so distressing. It just doesn’t add up.”
Once she learned Bear was safe, she breathed a sigh of relief.
“My body’s just shaking right now,” she said. “I’m grateful [it’s not Bear]. It’s still a tragic story.”
As for the cause of Hackman and Arakawa’s deaths, authorities are still investigating.
As OK! previously reported, the Superman actor’s daughter, Elizabeth Jean Hackman, suggested a gas or carbon monoxide leak could be to blame. However, results from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office and the New Mexico Gas Company indicate that theory may not hold up.
According to a new report, obtained by USA Today, issued after an extensive gas leak and carbon monoxide inspection on the evening of February 26, there were “no significant findings.”
Investigators noted a minor gas leak in one of the stove burners, but the amount detected was not lethal. Four additional violations were related to code enforcement issues but had nothing to do with gas leaks or carbon monoxide exposure.
The sheriff’s office stated that these findings “are not believed to be a factor in the deaths of Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa, or their dog.” The results have been sent to the Office of the Medical Investigator for further review.