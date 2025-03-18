or
Article continues below advertisement
Lizzo Calls Out Andy Cohen for Exposing Her Relationship With Mike Whyte: 'I Got Beef With You'

Composite photo of Mike Whyte, Lizzo and Andy Cohen
Source: MEGA

Lizzo called out Andy Cohen for exposing her relationship with Mike Whyte.

By:

March 18 2025, Published 3:12 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Lizzo called out Andy Cohen for outing her relationship with Mike Whyte.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Lizzo
Source: MEGA

Lizzo and Mike Whyte have officially been together since 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

“I really got beef with you because the last time we saw each other you f------- outed me!” the “Juice” singer said on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live.” “That was so funny.”

The Bravo bigwig admitted he “stepped in s---" with the question, but Lizzo had more to say on the matter. “I was in such a weird position because, like, we’re so private,” she shared. “But he was there and I was like, ‘I don’t want to say no because I don’t want to like [hurt him].'”

A few months after being exposed by Cohen, Lizzo and Whyte made their red carpet debut as a couple in June 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Andy Cohen
Source: MEGA

Andy Cohen said he 'stepped in s---' when he outed Lizzo being in a relationship with Mike Whyte.

Article continues below advertisement

Cohen pushed further, asking the songstress if his question a few years back caused tension between the couple, which she said it didn't. However, it "started s--- with the world," as "the world sees two happy people" and wants "to destroy them."

As OK! reported, the singer — who is on a comeback tour after being canceled for numerous accusations, including a lawsuit accusing her of a toxic work environment — opened up about not wanting to live at her March 12 concert.

MORE ON:
lizzo

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Mike Whyte and Lizzo
Source: MEGA

Lizzo said Andy Cohen outing her relationship with Mike Whyte 'started s--- with the world.'

Article continues below advertisement

Toward the end of her hour-long set, Lizzo explained the meaning behind her new album's title, Love in Real Life. "I named it that because about a year and a half ago — it’s so hard for me to talk about — I was in such a dark, deep depression.” "I was so heartbroken by the world and so deeply hurt that I didn’t want to live anymore,” she continued, “and I was so deeply afraid of people that I didn’t want to be seen. Eventually, I got over that fear."

To get out of her dark place, the singer shared she went to a concert when someone gushed over her. She embraced the person, which “felt so d--- good.” More people started to express their love for her, calling this a “life-saving" and "miraculous" moment.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Lizzo
Source: MEGA

Lizzo recently said she 'didn't want to live.'

"After that experience I was like, ‘D---, you can’t get this s--- on the internet, bro,” she added. “This is the kind of love you can only get in real life.’ And I don’t share that story to gain some sort of sympathy. We’re beyond that, b----. Look at me!"

She concluded her speech, encouraging those struggling to “reach out to someone who will listen.”

"If you’re mad about the government, reach out to someone else who’s mad about the government and f------ organize,” she added.

