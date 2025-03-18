Lizzo Calls Out Andy Cohen for Exposing Her Relationship With Mike Whyte: 'I Got Beef With You'

“I really got beef with you because the last time we saw each other you f------- outed me!” the “Juice” singer said on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live.” “That was so funny.”

The Bravo bigwig admitted he “stepped in s---" with the question, but Lizzo had more to say on the matter. “I was in such a weird position because, like, we’re so private,” she shared. “But he was there and I was like, ‘I don’t want to say no because I don’t want to like [hurt him].'”

A few months after being exposed by Cohen, Lizzo and Whyte made their red carpet debut as a couple in June 2022.