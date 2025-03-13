Lizzo Admits She 'Didn’t Want to Live Anymore' After Former Dancers Sued Her for Harassment: 'I Was in Such a Dark, Deep Depression'
Lizzo took a few moments out of her Wednesday, March 12, performance to spill on how far she's come after struggling with her mental health in 2023.
Toward the end of her concert at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, the singer explained the emotional reason she named her new album Love in Real Life.
"I named it that because about a year and a half ago — it’s so hard for me to talk about — I was in such a dark, deep depression," she reflected of that time period, which was when a few of her former backup dancers filed a lawsuit and alleged she harassed them and created a toxic work environment.
Though the Grammy winner, 36, denied the accusations, she confessed, "I was so heartbroken by the world and so deeply hurt that I didn’t want to live anymore, and I was so deeply afraid of people that I didn’t want to be seen. Eventually I got over that fear."
Lizzo explained she finally saw the light at the end of the tunnel when she was in the crowd at a concert, where a random person "looked at me and said, ‘Lizzo, I love you.’ And they reached out, and I reached back, and we hugged, and it felt so d--- good."
More people started to express their love for the star as well, with the "Truth Hurts" vocalist calling it a "life-saving" and "miraculous" moment.
"After that experience I was like, ‘D---, you can’t get this s--- on the internet, bro. This is the kind of love you can only get in real life.' And I don’t share that story to gain some sort of sympathy. We’re beyond that, b----. Look at me!" she raved onstage.
The songwriter concluded her speech by encouraging anyone who's struggling to never give up.
"If you’re depressed, reach out to someone who will listen," she insisted. "If you’re mad about the government, reach out to someone else who’s mad about the government and f------ organize."
As OK! reported, dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez claimed they were weight-shamed by the star, who allegedly demeaned them "in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing."
The trio also claimed they "were harassed" for their sexual and religious beliefs and put in uncomfortable sexualized situations.
In addition, they said Lizzo forced them to partake in grueling 12-hour rehearsals without breaks.
The "Juice" singer denied the allegations in a public statement, sharing, "These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelming disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized."
"Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous not to be addressed," she continued. "I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not."