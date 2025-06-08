Bikini-Clad Lizzo Twerks as She Shows Off Her Body: Watch
Lizzo showed off her new figure while twerking in a purple and black bikini set. Over a video of her shaking her assets, Lizzo debuted a new song of her rapping in which she stated, “Like I said, I’m that b---- h---, that black truck a-- poking out the window, you wanna play games n---- I’m Nintendo, and if you ain’t talking bout money no intendo. We hoochie c----- popping, we get this s--- rockin, and boy if you ain’t on your job im gonna pull up and clock it… I can’t be f------- no bozo… pull up to the club, show a little love, tell your n----- no photo.” Lizzo captioned the post, “Black truck a-- poking out the window.”
'Hot'
While many complimented her rapping in the comments, with some saying they’d like an entire Lizzo rap album, many also took time to praise her body. “Hot,” Paris Hilton wrote, while another noted, “she is exactly who she thinks she is.”
"This beautiful queen has helped me lose over 60 lbs with just her motivation and her energy to always stay positive and work out,” another fan shared. “I went from 194 lbs to 133 lbs. Love you forever Lizzo.”
Lizzo Received Some Criticism
While many were complimentary, some Instagram users were critical of the video, with one person telling her to “sit” her “a-- down somewhere.”
“I h8 [sic], I REPEAT H8 the whole Shiesty Mask influence,” they continued. “We get that enough wit Black Male Rappers influencing these young people to where that Bulls---. Stuff we do NOT NEED TO NORMALIZE. SAME S--- that we get their a-- Popped out here in these Streets because of what it TRULY REPRESENTS... Don’t do this Please & Thank you.”
'Delete' the Post
Other critics advised the singer to “delete” the post and put on clothing.
“I’m an Artist and I would the women in the music industry to have class.. a lot of female artists back in the day didn't come on social media and perform half naked and s---…seem like every female artist is doing this...smh,” another person shared.
Showing Off Her Body
Since losing weight, Lizzo has been showing off her body in tighter outfits and in bikinis. Even before she lost weight, though, the singer always promoted body positivity and was never afraid to share her true self with fans.