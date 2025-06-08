While many complimented her rapping in the comments, with some saying they’d like an entire Lizzo rap album, many also took time to praise her body. “Hot,” Paris Hilton wrote, while another noted, “she is exactly who she thinks she is.”

"This beautiful queen has helped me lose over 60 lbs with just her motivation and her energy to always stay positive and work out,” another fan shared. “I went from 194 lbs to 133 lbs. Love you forever Lizzo.”