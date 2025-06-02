Lizzo Poses Nearly Naked After Shocking Weight-Loss Transformation: Watch

Lizzo wore her hair curly, loose and natural as she debuted the latest black bra and underwear duo from her brand, YITTY.

"Good morning! Yes. Am I about to go get jiggly wiggly pancakes? Yes. Why? Because jiggly wiggly pancakes make everything better. Let's get dressed for brunch, b----," she introduced her TikTok video.

She proceeded to detail the new Soft Rib Collection from YITTY, coming close to the camera to show the fabric of a pink crop top and leggings.

"I want to look cute and snatched, but I also need something that hugs me back," she expressed. "This is so fab, and it's tall-girl friendly."