Lizzo Poses Nearly Naked After Shocking Weight-Loss Transformation: Watch

Lizzo feels "good as h---" about her new physique.
The "Juice" singer, 37, wore a bra, underwear and nothing else in a scandalous video on Sunday, June 1.
Lizzo Nearly Strips Naked in New Video
Lizzo wore her hair curly, loose and natural as she debuted the latest black bra and underwear duo from her brand, YITTY.
"Good morning! Yes. Am I about to go get jiggly wiggly pancakes? Yes. Why? Because jiggly wiggly pancakes make everything better. Let's get dressed for brunch, b----," she introduced her TikTok video.
She proceeded to detail the new Soft Rib Collection from YITTY, coming close to the camera to show the fabric of a pink crop top and leggings.
"I want to look cute and snatched, but I also need something that hugs me back," she expressed. "This is so fab, and it's tall-girl friendly."
She eventually changed into a white tank top and shorts instead, since it was "a bit gloomy outside," and she "want[ed] to be in the hungover vibe."
"I feel really s---. Almost too s---," she declared while wearing look number two.
Lizzo topped off the look with a long gray cardigan.
"This is like, 'Summer's here, but I'm a little chilly,'" she said.
The "About D--- Time" singer finished off the video with her outfit of choice for brunch: a long, gray tank dress accessorized with silver sunglasses and a black leather fanny pack.
Lizzo's Weight-Loss Transformation
Lizzo's clothing haul comes after she flaunted her assets on Memorial Day Weekend in a scandalous Instagram video. The pop star shook her butt to an unreleased rap track while wearing a cheeky blue bikini underneath a gold and black snake-skin two-piece.
She opened up about her dramatic weight loss during a TikTok livestream on Tuesday, April 22.
"I’ve worked out the same for 10 years. My body did not change. My body was my body, the body y’all knew," she confessed.
The key to cutting pounds was not just exercise, a caloric deficit or cutting out the "two to three" large Starbucks drinks she was consuming per day. She only began to see a difference when mental health became a priority.
"Okay, I need to release this weight that’s holding me back," she recalled telling herself. "I need to release these toxic relationships that are keeping me in these toxic cycles, that are harming me. I need to stop thinking negatively about myself and beating myself up for it."
Lizzo revealed she hit her weight-loss goal in a January Instagram post. Although it's unclear exactly how many pounds she shed, she reduced her body mass index (BMI) by 10.5 points and lowered her body fat percentage by 16 percent.