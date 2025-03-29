Lingerie-Clad Britney Spears Jokes She's 'Definitely a Character' as She Touches Her Body in New Photos
Britney Spears has proved time and again how confident she is in herself. Her viral dancing videos have been the talk of the internet for several years, especially when she sports seductive looks.
In a recent Instagram post from Friday, March 28, the “Oops!…I Did It Again” artist posted a slew of photos of herself intimately touching her body.
“Definitely a character because that's not me!!! But wait, s—-, it does kinda look like me!!! Just kidding!!!” Spears captioned her post.
As she placed her hands on her bust and waistline, she showed off her toned physique. As always, Spears highlighted her contentment with a smile on her face as she posed for the camera.
She teased her audience by turning her body to the side, just barely showing off the curvature of her body.
Her makeup included dark eyeliner and flashy red lipstick. Spears’ blonde locks were curly as she angled her hair to frame her face in each photo.
The pop star wore black lace lingerie, pairing it with a red thong that perfectly popped underneath the sultry look.
Though the “Womanizer” singer looked alluringly radiant in her Instagram photos, she’s previously stated how conflicted she is about sharing such revealing content of herself.
“I feel way too vulnerable and exposed, and my body looks bigger so I guess I’m not a stick-thin model… I would be a, let’s just say, voluptuous model,” Spears captioned a previous video on Instagram.
Just a few days before her lingerie-clad photoshoot, Spears shared a rare video of her body covered up in a long black gown.
The dress was embellished with sequins from top to bottom. The sweetheart neckline emphasized her bust as she twirled in front of the camera to Kenny G’s song, “How Could an Angel Break My Heart.”
Though Spears continues to put her nearly nude body in the spotlight online, she turned off the ability for her fans to comment on her Instagram posts. Despite this, her photos continue to go viral as she remains in the public eye.