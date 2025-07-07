NEWS Lizzo Flaunts Her Long Legs in Red Bathing Suit After Dramatic Weight Loss: Hot Photos Source: MEGA; @lizzobeeating/Instagram Lizzo turned heads in a red one-piece while flaunting her long legs.

Lizzo is embracing her body transformation!

The “About D--- Time” superstar served up some looks on Instagram with a stunning snap that had fans doing a double take. Wearing a curve-hugging red one-piece from her Yitty line, the 36-year-old singer struck a pose on the edge of a sparkling pool, throwing her head back in laughter while soaking up some post-Fourth of July vibes.

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram Lizzo stunned in a red Yitty swimsuit on Instagram.

“Happy 5th of July! This Yitty swimsuit makes me want a hot dog, real bad. You want one? yitty.com,” she teased in the caption, adding, “Put some @yitty on yo ______! 🤪.”

Naturally, her followers were obsessed with the rapper in the comments section. “Excuse me, s---! Bae betta watch out 😍,” one person joked. Another praised her authenticity, writing, “I love how comfortable you are with your body. I love the journey. Keep pushing and stay beautiful.” “Beautiful times a trillion. ❤️😍🔥,” another gushed. “Your energy is contagious, Lizzo 😍,” a fourth chimed in.

The fire swimsuit moment comes just days after Lizzo cleared the air about her health journey. Amid all the speculation surrounding her dramatic 60-pound weight loss, the “Truth Hurts” singer posted side by side before and after photos in her underwear to shut down the Ozempic rumors once and for all. In her candid caption, Lizzo wrote, “The photo on the left is my first time getting lymphatic massage from Flavia, and the right is the most recent! In light of all these magazines and blogs wanting me to be on Ozempic soooo bad — here’s the truth!”

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram Lizzo recently shut down Ozempic rumors with a powerful post.

She went on to list exactly what she’s been doing behind the scenes. “I work my a-- off,” she said. “Training 3x a week, daily sauna & cardio, adding animal protein back into my diet, hiring a chef who helps me meal prep and keeps track of what I put into my body in a calorie deficit, cutting out sugary Starbucks & full-fat sodas & potato chips… I quit drinking for the longest… (but I’m drinking again cus I earned it!).”

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram The musician said her transformation is all about hard work, movement and self-love.

Lizzo explained how she makes fitness fun. “I play pickleball and hike and walk on the beach and move my body and dance and drink water. I detox! Once a month!” she shared. “I also get holistic body work done, wood therapy and lymphatic massage.”

She conclued, “I’m so happy and proud of what I’ve done and no one can take that away from me. 😇”

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram Some fans praised her glow-up and energy in the comments section.