Lizzo Admits She 'Tried' Ozempic and Other GLP-1 Medications Amid Weight-Loss Journey
Lizzo is keeping it real about her weight loss experience.
The 37-year-old hitmaker opened up during a candid chat on the June 19 episode of the "Just Trish" podcast, admitting she felt desperate at one point and decided to try “everything,” including Ozempic and other GLP-1 medications — typically used to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity.
But for the "Truth Hurts" singer, the trendy meds weren’t the answer.
"Ozempic works because you eat less food, yeah? So if you eat right, it makes you feel full," she explained. "But if you can just do that on your own and get mind over matter, it's the same thing.”
The "Juice" hitmaker also shared one diet method that didn’t really help either.
"When I was vegan, I was consuming a lot of fake meats, I was eating a lot of bread, I was eating a lot of rice and I had to eat a lot of it to stay full," Lizzo said.
She then reintroduced meat into her diet.
"When I started actually eating whole foods and eating, like, beef and chicken and fish," she explained, "I was actually full and not expanding my stomach by putting a lot of fake things in there that wasn't actually filling me up."
Still, she made it clear she doesn't shame anyone who chooses to use Ozempic for weight loss and wants people to stop calling it a shortcut.
"It's not easy," the Grammy winner stressed. "It's a drug to help somebody with something they're struggling with."
"I think people — it's their way of being fat phobic when you're telling someone they're cheating," she added.
As fans know, the "About D--- Time" artist has never been shy about sharing her ups and downs when it comes to health and body image. Back in January, she revealed a milestone with her followers.
"I did it. Today, when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal," she captioned a post while rocking a maroon sports bra and leggings. "I haven’t seen this number since 2014! Let this be a reminder that you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!"
In March, Lizzo reflected on her process and how far she's come.
"I’ve been methodical, losing weight very slowly....” she told The New York Times. “You don’t really notice it until you notice it. Also the scale’s not really moving. But anyway, that doesn’t matter. I’m super proud of my current lifestyle.”
More recently, Lizzo showed off her toned figure in a purple and black bikini set while twerking in a video that quickly lit up the internet. The post racked up praise from fans and celebs alike.
“Hot,” Paris Hilton wrote, while another user wrote, “she is exactly who she thinks she is.”
One inspired fan even shared, “This beautiful queen has helped me lose over 60 lbs with just her motivation and her energy to always stay positive and work out. I went from 194 lbs to 133 lbs. Love you forever, Lizzo.”