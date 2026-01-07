or
Lizzo Rings Flaunts 60-Pound Weight Loss in Tiny Bikini: Photos

split image of Lizzo and Lizzo
Source: MEGA; @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo started the new year in a tiny white bikini.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 7 2026, Published 8:33 a.m. ET

Lizzo is kicking off the new year on a high note.

On January 5, the singer, 37, posted photos of herself in a tiny cream bikini, showing off a visibly slimmer figure.

Image of Lizzo rang in the new year in a tiny bikini.
Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo rang in the new year in a tiny bikini.

The bando bikini was complete with silver pieces that reflected the light.

Her caption confidently read, "My New Year's resolution is to be a B----."

Fans of the singer ran to the comments to compliment her look.

"You're so cute and your body is so beautiful," someone wrote.

"Looking nice," another shared, while another wrote, "Bawdy goals."

One user shared: "Lizzo is perfect!"

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

The singer showed off her slimmer figure.

'Body YitTEA'

Image of In 2025, she admitted to losing 60 pounds.
Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

In 2025, she admitted to losing 60 pounds.

This isn't the first time the "Pink" singer has shown off her curves.

In October 2025, the singer stripped down to her bra and panties on Instagram.

In the video, Lizzo confidently posed for the camera in a black lingerie set, showing off her figure with unapologetic energy.

Lizzo

Weight Loss Journey

Image of Lizzo said she tried 'everything' to lose weight, even Ozempic
Source: MEGA

Lizzo said she tried 'everything' to lose weight, even Ozempic

Lizzo has shared her health journey with fans since 2023. She revealed in 2025 that she lost more than 60 pounds.

She had long denied rumors about using GLP-drugs to assist with weight loss.

However, in June, she admitted she tried "everything" to lose weight, even Ozempic, though the medication didn't work for her.

'Deeply Suicidal'

Image of The singer also admitted to being in a dark place before losing weight.
Source: MEGA

The singer also admitted to being in a dark place before losing weight.

In November 2025, Lizzo revealed she was "deeply suicidal" before losing weight.

She opened up about how a 2023 lawsuit filed by three of her former backup dancers seriously affected her mental health.

"I started losing weight in the fall of 2023. I was severely depressed. I had been the subject of a vicious scandal, and it felt like the whole world turned its back on me. I became deeply suicidal," she detailed. "I cut off all my loved ones."

The star revealed she felt she "couldn’t trust anyone" after hearing friends and colleagues spreading lies about her.

The rumors left Lizzo in "extreme isolation" and "angry every single day," trapped in a place where she felt she "couldn't step out and defend [herself].'"

"I couldn’t tell the world the truth because no one would believe me," she revealed. "I understood my position of power, and I sat in it. The old me would tend to binge when sad and depressed. I would order hundreds of dollars of food delivery and eat everything until my stomach felt like it would explode. But this time I just didn’t feel like doing that. Not because I thought it would result in my weight loss, but honestly, I didn’t care about my body. I didn’t want to feel safe."

