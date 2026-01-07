Lizzo Rings Flaunts 60-Pound Weight Loss in Tiny Bikini: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Lizzo is kicking off the new year on a high note. On January 5, the singer, 37, posted photos of herself in a tiny cream bikini, showing off a visibly slimmer figure.

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram Lizzo rang in the new year in a tiny bikini.

The bando bikini was complete with silver pieces that reflected the light. Her caption confidently read, "My New Year's resolution is to be a B----." Fans of the singer ran to the comments to compliment her look. "You're so cute and your body is so beautiful," someone wrote. "Looking nice," another shared, while another wrote, "Bawdy goals." One user shared: "Lizzo is perfect!"

View this post on Instagram Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram The singer showed off her slimmer figure.

'Body YitTEA'

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram In 2025, she admitted to losing 60 pounds.

This isn't the first time the "Pink" singer has shown off her curves. In October 2025, the singer stripped down to her bra and panties on Instagram. In the video, Lizzo confidently posed for the camera in a black lingerie set, showing off her figure with unapologetic energy.

Weight Loss Journey

Source: MEGA Lizzo said she tried 'everything' to lose weight, even Ozempic

Lizzo has shared her health journey with fans since 2023. She revealed in 2025 that she lost more than 60 pounds. She had long denied rumors about using GLP-drugs to assist with weight loss. However, in June, she admitted she tried "everything" to lose weight, even Ozempic, though the medication didn't work for her.

'Deeply Suicidal'

Source: MEGA The singer also admitted to being in a dark place before losing weight.