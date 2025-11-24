or
Lizzo Admits She Was 'Deeply Suicidal' Before Losing Weight: 'I Was Severely Depressed'

Photo of Lizzo
Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo disclosed that she was suicidal ahead of her dramatic weight loss.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 24 2025, Published 12:38 p.m. ET

Lizzo almost ended it all ahead of her weight-loss journey.

In a Sunday, November 23, Substack post, the pop star, 37, revealed she was "deeply suicidal" before shedding 16 percent of her body fat.

Lizzo detailed how a lawsuit that three of her former backup dancers filed against her in 2023 took a serious toll on her mental health.

image of Lizzo lost 16 percent of her body fat.
Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo lost 16 percent of her body fat.

"I started losing weight in the fall of 2023. I was severely depressed. I had been the subject of a vicious scandal, and it felt like the whole world turned its back on me. I became deeply suicidal," she explained. "I cut off all my loved ones."

The star admitted she "couldn't trust anyone" as she noticed friends and colleagues spewing lies about her. The rumors sent Lizzo into "extreme isolation" and made her "angry every single day" because she felt like she "couldn't go out and defend [herself]."

Image of Lizzo has been transparent about her weight-loss journey online.
Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo has been transparent about her weight-loss journey online.

"I couldn’t tell the world the truth because no one would believe me," she revealed. "I understood my position of power, and I sat in it. The old me would tend to binge when sad and depressed. I would order hundreds of dollars of food delivery and eat everything until my stomach felt like it would explode. But this time I just didn’t feel like doing that. Not because I thought it would result in my weight loss, but honestly, I didn’t care about my body. I didn’t want to feel safe."

Lizzo
Lizzo

Image of Lizzo achieved a 10.5 drop in BMI.
Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo achieved a 10.5 drop in BMI.

The "Good as H---" singer blamed herself for her misfortune before deciding to lose weight and find her confidence again.

"I guess I felt like I had lost everything, and I wanted to change," she said. "After talking to a few therapists, I discovered that my weight had been a protective shield, a joyful comfort zone, and even sometimes a superhero suit to protect me through life. My weight, like my hair, represented time. It stored energy. And I wanted to release myself from it. So from that moment on any weight on my physical body that was subtracted was not a pound 'lost' but a pound 'released.'"

Lizzo Was 'Tired' of 'Being Overshadowed' by Her 'Fatness'

Image of Lizzo previously revealed she tried Ozempic.
Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo previously revealed she tried Ozempic.

Lizzo's decision to shed pounds was less about being "thin" and more about changing the way she "felt in [her] body."

"I had been holding onto so much since my father passed away in 2009. I had been holding onto relationships that were deeply abusive and toxic since 2011. I had been carrying the weight of supporting my family since 2016. I wanted to let-it-the-f--- go," she expressed.

The musician added, "I was sick and tired of my identity being overshadowed by my fatness. People could not see my talent as a musician because they were too busy accusing me of making 'being fat' my whole personality....there’s nothing wrong with living in a bigger body. There’s nothing wrong with being fat. But if a woman wants to change, she should be allowed to change."

