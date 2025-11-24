Lizzo Admits She Was 'Deeply Suicidal' Before Losing Weight: 'I Was Severely Depressed'

Article continues below advertisement

Lizzo almost ended it all ahead of her weight-loss journey. In a Sunday, November 23, Substack post, the pop star, 37, revealed she was "deeply suicidal" before shedding 16 percent of her body fat. Lizzo detailed how a lawsuit that three of her former backup dancers filed against her in 2023 took a serious toll on her mental health.

"I started losing weight in the fall of 2023. I was severely depressed. I had been the subject of a vicious scandal, and it felt like the whole world turned its back on me. I became deeply suicidal," she explained. "I cut off all my loved ones." The star admitted she "couldn't trust anyone" as she noticed friends and colleagues spewing lies about her. The rumors sent Lizzo into "extreme isolation" and made her "angry every single day" because she felt like she "couldn't go out and defend [herself]."

"I couldn’t tell the world the truth because no one would believe me," she revealed. "I understood my position of power, and I sat in it. The old me would tend to binge when sad and depressed. I would order hundreds of dollars of food delivery and eat everything until my stomach felt like it would explode. But this time I just didn’t feel like doing that. Not because I thought it would result in my weight loss, but honestly, I didn’t care about my body. I didn’t want to feel safe."

The "Good as H---" singer blamed herself for her misfortune before deciding to lose weight and find her confidence again. "I guess I felt like I had lost everything, and I wanted to change," she said. "After talking to a few therapists, I discovered that my weight had been a protective shield, a joyful comfort zone, and even sometimes a superhero suit to protect me through life. My weight, like my hair, represented time. It stored energy. And I wanted to release myself from it. So from that moment on any weight on my physical body that was subtracted was not a pound 'lost' but a pound 'released.'"

