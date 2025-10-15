Lizzo Flaunts Slimmer Figure in Bra and Panties After Admitting She 'Tried' Ozempic Earlier This Year

Singer Lizzo stripped down to her bra and panties to show off her slimmer figure, months after admitting she 'tried' GLP-1 drug, Ozempic.

The “Pink” singer, 37, stripped down to her bra and panties to show off her slimmer figure in a video posted via Instagram on Monday, October 13.

“Body yitTEA ☕️ Have you tried Stretchy Fit? Go to @yitty right now! You won’t regret it 😘,” she captioned the post. In the video clip, Lizzo confidently showcased her curves in a black lingerie set, striking poses for the camera in the short video clip.

Fans have followed Lizzo’s health journey since she began in 2023, as she documented her process across social media. Earlier this year, the Yitty founder revealed she’s lost more than 60 pounds.

The “Good as H---” musician has long denied rumors that she utilized GLP-1 drugs — usually prescribed for type 2 diabetes and appetite suppression — to assist with the weight loss. However, in June, Lizzo faced controversy when she admitted that she tried “everything” to lose weight, including Ozempic, but said the medication didn’t work for her.

"Ozempic works because you eat less food, yeah? So if you eat right, it makes you feel full," she explained during an appearance on the “Just Trish” podcast in June. "But if you can just do that on your own and get mind over matter, it's the same thing.”