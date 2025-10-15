Lizzo Flaunts Slimmer Figure in Bra and Panties After Admitting She 'Tried' Ozempic Earlier This Year
Oct. 15 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Lizzo is feeling better than ever!
The “Pink” singer, 37, stripped down to her bra and panties to show off her slimmer figure in a video posted via Instagram on Monday, October 13.
Lizzo Stripped Down to Her Bra and Panties
“Body yitTEA ☕️ Have you tried Stretchy Fit? Go to @yitty right now! You won’t regret it 😘,” she captioned the post. In the video clip, Lizzo confidently showcased her curves in a black lingerie set, striking poses for the camera in the short video clip.
Fans Applauded Lizzo's Confidence
Fans in the comment section praised Lizzo’s physique and applauded her unapologetic attitude.
“Body giving tea😍 the weight loss looks good girl🙌,” one fan wrote in the comment section.
Meanwhile, another user added, “Looking good 👍🏾 motivation 💪🏾 ❤️.”
“You have definitely put in the work! Congratulations ⚘️ 🔥❤️💪,” a third chimed in.
Lizzo Started Her Health Journey in 2023
Fans have followed Lizzo’s health journey since she began in 2023, as she documented her process across social media. Earlier this year, the Yitty founder revealed she’s lost more than 60 pounds.
The “Good as H---” musician has long denied rumors that she utilized GLP-1 drugs — usually prescribed for type 2 diabetes and appetite suppression — to assist with the weight loss. However, in June, Lizzo faced controversy when she admitted that she tried “everything” to lose weight, including Ozempic, but said the medication didn’t work for her.
"Ozempic works because you eat less food, yeah? So if you eat right, it makes you feel full," she explained during an appearance on the “Just Trish” podcast in June. "But if you can just do that on your own and get mind over matter, it's the same thing.”
Lizzo Experimented With Various Diets
Lizzo revealed she experimented with several diets, but her weight loss plateaued while she followed a vegan plan. It wasn’t until she started incorporating meat again that she began seeing results.
“When I was vegan, I was consuming a lot of fake meats, I was eating a lot of bread, I was eating a lot of rice and I had to eat a lot of it to stay full,” she recalled. “When I started actually eating whole foods and eating, like, beef and chicken and fish. I was actually full and not expanding my stomach by putting a lot of fake things in there that wasn’t actually filling me up.”