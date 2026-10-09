HEALTH Lizzo Says She Was 'Extremely Healthy' at Her Highest Weight But Felt 'Physically Uncomfortable' Source: MEGA Lizzo opened up about her health at her highest weight while reflecting on the public conversation surrounding her transformation. Taylor Camp Oct. 9 2026, Published 10:42 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Lizzo is challenging assumptions about the relationship between weight and health. The "Truth Hurts" singer, 38, revealed that she considered herself "extremely healthy" even when she was at her highest weight, pushing back against the idea that her recent physical transformation means she was previously unhealthy. The Grammy winner has been open about her weight-loss journey, but she continues to emphasize that a person's appearance doesn't necessarily reveal the full picture of their health.

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Lizzo Says Her Weight Didn't Reflect Her Health

Source: MEGA Lizzo pushed back against the assumption that a person's weight tells the full story about their health.

“My blood was extremely healthy. I think what happened was it was physically uncomfortable in some areas," the performer said on the Wednesday, October 7, episode of The Jason Lee Show. Lizzo said her health journey began due to "joint pain," adding, “Being able to do my job, that changed ‘cause I was getting heavier and my back was hurting."

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Lizzo Questioned Her Brand

Source: MEGA Lizzo continues to advocate for body confidence while embracing changes to her appearance.

Lizzo also questioned if she would always be associated with being bigger. “I had to sit back and maybe a lot of people thought that my brand was being fat, but one thing I had to realize is my brand is joy,” she said. “I didn’t realize that on my own.” “When I was bigger and joyful, all they saw was fat,” she added. “That’s all people going to see is fat. But that joy was the thing that arrested you. Joy was the thing that got your attention. Joy was the thing that made you want to tune in and see what the f--- I was on.”

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Lizzo Has Been Open About Her Weight-Loss Journey

Source: @LIZZOBEEATING/INSTAGRAM The Grammy-winning singer has documented her fitness journey.

The "Truth Hurts" singer has documented aspects of her physical transformation on social media, sharing workout videos and discussing changes to her lifestyle. In January 2025, she celebrated reaching a personal weight-loss milestone, revealing that she had achieved a goal she'd been working toward. "I did it," Lizzo said, adding, "Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven't seen this number since 2014! Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!"

Lizzo Has Addressed Speculation About Weight-Loss Drugs

Source: MEGA Lizzo has previously addressed speculation surrounding her weight loss.