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Lizzo Says She Was 'Extremely Healthy' at Her Highest Weight But Felt 'Physically Uncomfortable'

Image of Lizzo
Source: MEGA

Lizzo opened up about her health at her highest weight while reflecting on the public conversation surrounding her transformation.

Oct. 9 2026, Published 10:42 a.m. ET

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Lizzo is challenging assumptions about the relationship between weight and health.

The "Truth Hurts" singer, 38, revealed that she considered herself "extremely healthy" even when she was at her highest weight, pushing back against the idea that her recent physical transformation means she was previously unhealthy.

The Grammy winner has been open about her weight-loss journey, but she continues to emphasize that a person's appearance doesn't necessarily reveal the full picture of their health.

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Lizzo Says Her Weight Didn't Reflect Her Health

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Image of Lizzo pushed back against the assumption that a person's weight tells the full story about their health.
Source: MEGA

Lizzo pushed back against the assumption that a person's weight tells the full story about their health.

“My blood was extremely healthy. I think what happened was it was physically uncomfortable in some areas," the performer said on the Wednesday, October 7, episode of The Jason Lee Show.

Lizzo said her health journey began due to "joint pain," adding, “Being able to do my job, that changed ‘cause I was getting heavier and my back was hurting."

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Lizzo Questioned Her Brand

Image of Lizzo continues to advocate for body confidence while embracing changes to her appearance.
Source: MEGA

Lizzo continues to advocate for body confidence while embracing changes to her appearance.

Lizzo also questioned if she would always be associated with being bigger.

“I had to sit back and maybe a lot of people thought that my brand was being fat, but one thing I had to realize is my brand is joy,” she said. “I didn’t realize that on my own.”

“When I was bigger and joyful, all they saw was fat,” she added. “That’s all people going to see is fat. But that joy was the thing that arrested you. Joy was the thing that got your attention. Joy was the thing that made you want to tune in and see what the f--- I was on.”

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Lizzo Has Been Open About Her Weight-Loss Journey

image of The Grammy-winning singer has documented her fitness journey.
Source: @LIZZOBEEATING/INSTAGRAM

The Grammy-winning singer has documented her fitness journey.

The "Truth Hurts" singer has documented aspects of her physical transformation on social media, sharing workout videos and discussing changes to her lifestyle.

In January 2025, she celebrated reaching a personal weight-loss milestone, revealing that she had achieved a goal she'd been working toward.

"I did it," Lizzo said, adding, "Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven't seen this number since 2014! Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!"

Lizzo Has Addressed Speculation About Weight-Loss Drugs

Image of Lizzo has previously addressed speculation surrounding her weight loss.
Source: MEGA

Lizzo has previously addressed speculation surrounding her weight loss.

As her appearance changed, Lizzo faced speculation that she had used medications such as Ozempic to lose weight.

The star previously responded to the rumors, questioning why people assumed her results must have come from medication rather than exercise and dietary change.

She has discussed making adjustments to her eating habits and remaining consistent with physical activity.

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