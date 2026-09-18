Lizzo Spills Out of Plunging Risqué Dress Amid Weight-Loss Journey: Watch
Sept. 18 2026, Published 5:06 p.m. ET
Lizzo turned heads in a risqué dress!
On Thursday, September 17, the "Truth Hurts" singer took to her Instagram to share a steamy video of herself in a stunning plunging purple dress.
She spilled out of the dangerously low neckline that showed off her cleavage as she sang along to ADÉLA's "Nicole Kidman."
Lizzo accessorized the flattering gown with dainty gold jewelry and left her long blonde hair down, completing her outfit with a simple, glowy makeup look.
Lizzo's Fans Could Not Get Enough
"✨," she captioned the clip as her followers ran to the comments section to gush over the star.
One person said, "Ms girl, YOU LOOK GOOD."
"The baddest 🔥," said another fan before a third commented, "you go girl."
Fellow singer SZA wrote, "Goodness."
Lizzo Opened Up About Her 'Weight Release Journey'
The rapper, who is known for her stance on body positivity, has been open about documenting what she's referred to as her "weight release journey."
"Once I started working out for mental health, to have balanced mental health or endorphins, so that I don't look at myself in the mirror and feel ashamed of myself, and feel disgusted with myself, exercise has helped me shift my mind, not my body," she told her followers in a TikTok video from May 2023. "My body is gonna change; everyone's bodies change. That's life."
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Lizzo Briefly Took Weight-Loss Drug Ozempic
In 2025, Lizzo revealed she had lost more than 60 pounds and about 16 percent of her body fat. Later that year, she admitted she briefly used GLP-1 medications.
"I tried everything," Lizzo confessed on the "Just Trish" podcast in June 2025. "Ozempic works because you eat less food, yeah? So, if you eat right, it makes you feel full. But if you can just do that on your own and get mind over matter, it's the same thing."
Lizzo Ditched Her Vegan Diet
Lizzo eventually decided to get off the popular weight-loss drug and shifted her focus to what she was putting into her body instead.
"What did it for me is, it was not being vegan," Lizzo said. "Because when I was vegan, I was consuming a lot of fake meats, I was eating a lot of bread, I was eating a lot of rice and I had to eat a lot of it to stay full."
After adding meat back into her diet, she was able to cut the "fake sugar and weird stuff."
"When I started actually eating whole foods, and eating beef and chicken and fish, I was actually full and not expanding my stomach by putting a lot of fake things in there that wasn't actually filling me up," she explained.