Lizzo Spills Out of Plunging Risqué Dress Amid Weight-Loss Journey: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Lizzo turned heads in a risqué dress! On Thursday, September 17, the "Truth Hurts" singer took to her Instagram to share a steamy video of herself in a stunning plunging purple dress. She spilled out of the dangerously low neckline that showed off her cleavage as she sang along to ADÉLA's "Nicole Kidman." Lizzo accessorized the flattering gown with dainty gold jewelry and left her long blonde hair down, completing her outfit with a simple, glowy makeup look.

Article continues below advertisement

Lizzo's Fans Could Not Get Enough

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram Singer SZA complimented the star's look.

"✨," she captioned the clip as her followers ran to the comments section to gush over the star. One person said, "Ms girl, YOU LOOK GOOD." "The baddest 🔥," said another fan before a third commented, "you go girl." Fellow singer SZA wrote, "Goodness."

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Lizzo Opened Up About Her 'Weight Release Journey'

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram Lizzo credited working out for helping her 'shift her mind.'

The rapper, who is known for her stance on body positivity, has been open about documenting what she's referred to as her "weight release journey." "Once I started working out for mental health, to have balanced mental health or endorphins, so that I don't look at myself in the mirror and feel ashamed of myself, and feel disgusted with myself, exercise has helped me shift my mind, not my body," she told her followers in a TikTok video from May 2023. "My body is gonna change; everyone's bodies change. That's life."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Lizzo Briefly Took Weight-Loss Drug Ozempic

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram Lizzo revealed she had lost over 60 pounds and nearly 16 percent of her body fat.

In 2025, Lizzo revealed she had lost more than 60 pounds and about 16 percent of her body fat. Later that year, she admitted she briefly used GLP-1 medications. "I tried everything," Lizzo confessed on the "Just Trish" podcast in June 2025. "Ozempic works because you eat less food, yeah? So, if you eat right, it makes you feel full. But if you can just do that on your own and get mind over matter, it's the same thing."

Lizzo Ditched Her Vegan Diet

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram Lizzo stopped using Ozempic and started eating more whole foods.