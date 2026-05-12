Lizzo 'Shows Off What's Left' in Red Bikini After Drastic Weight Loss: Watch

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Lizzo sizzled in a red bikini as she showed off the significant progress in her weight-loss transformation. The "Truth Hurts" singer, 38, stripped down to a triangle bikini top and cheeky bottoms from her brand, Yitty, and confidently captioned the post, "Showing off what's left of me."

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Lizzo Stunned in a Red Bikini

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram Lizzo promoted a bikini from her brand, Yitty.

Lizzo turned heads in the bright two-piece swimwear, sassily flipping her long honey-blonde hair before flashing a double peace sign at the camera in the video clip. The singer was referencing a joke made at her expense by Pete Davidson on Sunday, May 10, during his set on the Netflix live special, The Roast of Kevin Hart. "What's left of Lizzo is here," the comedian, 32, said from the stage. "Either that or Eddie Murphy just premiered the newest Klump. Hercules! Hercules!"

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View this post on Instagram Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram Lizzo referenced a joke made by Pete Davidson in her caption.

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Lizzo Referenced Pete Davidson Joke in Caption

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram Lizzo started her 'weight release journey' in 2023.

Lizzo took the joke in stride, clapping and laughing at Davidson's The Nutty Professor reference, which centers on an overweight scientist who develops a slimming serum. Though the rapper's known for her body positivity stance, Lizzo has been open about documenting what she's dubbed her "weight release journey." “Once I started working out for mental health, to have balanced mental health or endorphins, so that I don't look at myself in the mirror and feel ashamed of myself, and feel disgusted with myself, exercise has helped me shift my mind, not my body," she told her followers in a May 2023 TikTok video. "My body is gonna change, everyone's bodies change. That's life."

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Lizzo Dropped More Than 60 Pounds

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram Lizzo admitted she briefly tried GLP-1 medications to assist her weight loss.

In 2025, Lizzo revealed she shed more than 60 pounds and roughly 16 percent of her body fat. Later that year, she admitted she briefly dabbled with GLP-1 medications. "I tried everything," Lizzo said on the "Just Trish" podcast in June 2025. "Ozempic works because you eat less food, yeah? So, if you eat right, it makes you feel full. But if you can just do that on your own and get mind over matter, it's the same thing."

Lizzo Ditched a Vegan Diet Amid 'Weight Release Journey'

Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram Lizzo confessed veganism didn't work with her lifestyle and said she saw improvements in her health after adding meat into her diet.