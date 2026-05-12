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Lizzo 'Shows Off What's Left' in Red Bikini After Drastic Weight Loss: Watch

Photo of Lizzo
Source: MEGA; @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo referenced a joke made by Pete Davidson while putting her leaner figure on display.

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May 12 2026, Published 2:06 p.m. ET

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Lizzo sizzled in a red bikini as she showed off the significant progress in her weight-loss transformation.

The "Truth Hurts" singer, 38, stripped down to a triangle bikini top and cheeky bottoms from her brand, Yitty, and confidently captioned the post, "Showing off what's left of me."

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Lizzo Stunned in a Red Bikini

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Photo of Lizzo promoted a bikini from her brand, Yitty.
Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo promoted a bikini from her brand, Yitty.

Lizzo turned heads in the bright two-piece swimwear, sassily flipping her long honey-blonde hair before flashing a double peace sign at the camera in the video clip.

The singer was referencing a joke made at her expense by Pete Davidson on Sunday, May 10, during his set on the Netflix live special, The Roast of Kevin Hart.

"What's left of Lizzo is here," the comedian, 32, said from the stage. "Either that or Eddie Murphy just premiered the newest Klump. Hercules! Hercules!"

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Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo referenced a joke made by Pete Davidson in her caption.

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Lizzo Referenced Pete Davidson Joke in Caption

Photo of Lizzo started her 'weight release journey' in 2023.
Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo started her 'weight release journey' in 2023.

Lizzo took the joke in stride, clapping and laughing at Davidson's The Nutty Professor reference, which centers on an overweight scientist who develops a slimming serum.

Though the rapper's known for her body positivity stance, Lizzo has been open about documenting what she's dubbed her "weight release journey."

“Once I started working out for mental health, to have balanced mental health or endorphins, so that I don't look at myself in the mirror and feel ashamed of myself, and feel disgusted with myself, exercise has helped me shift my mind, not my body," she told her followers in a May 2023 TikTok video. "My body is gonna change, everyone's bodies change. That's life."

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Lizzo Dropped More Than 60 Pounds

Photo of Lizzo admitted that she briefly tried GLP-1 medications to assist her weight loss.
Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo admitted she briefly tried GLP-1 medications to assist her weight loss.

In 2025, Lizzo revealed she shed more than 60 pounds and roughly 16 percent of her body fat. Later that year, she admitted she briefly dabbled with GLP-1 medications.

"I tried everything," Lizzo said on the "Just Trish" podcast in June 2025. "Ozempic works because you eat less food, yeah? So, if you eat right, it makes you feel full. But if you can just do that on your own and get mind over matter, it's the same thing."

Lizzo Ditched a Vegan Diet Amid 'Weight Release Journey'

Photo of Lizzo confessed veganism didn't work with her lifestyle and said she saw improvements in her health after adding meat into her diet.
Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo confessed veganism didn't work with her lifestyle and said she saw improvements in her health after adding meat into her diet.

Lizzo eventually ditched the injectables and focused more on what she was putting into her body instead.

"What did it for me is, it was not being vegan," Lizzo said. "Because when I was vegan, I was consuming a lot of fake meats, I was eating a lot of bread, I was eating a lot of rice and I had to eat a lot of it to stay full."

After adding meat back into her diet, she was able to cut the "fake sugar and weird stuff."

"When I started actually eating whole foods, and eating beef and chicken and fish, I was actually full and not expanding my stomach by putting a lot of fake things in there that wasn't actually filling me up," she explained.

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