EXCLUSIVE LL Cool J's Wife Simone I. Smith Says He's Her 'Biggest Supporter' After Being Married for 30 Years: 'We've Grown a Lot' Source: Courtesy of Simone I. Smith. LL Cool J's wife, Simone I. Smith, exclusively tells OK! about their partnership.

LL Cool J and his wife, Simone I. Smith, who have been together since they were teenagers, have certainly been through some ups and downs in their relationship — but they wouldn't have it any other way.

Source: Courtesy of Simone I. Smith. The pair have been together since they were teenagers.

"Marriage is a journey, and like any journey, it comes with its highs and lows. The hardest part has been navigating the busy seasons — when life, work, and family pull us in different directions, but I’ve mastered making sure my presence is always felt. We build each other up through prayer, encouragement and giving each other the grace to grow. We respect each other’s space, and no matter what, we always come back to the core — our love and our faith in God. That’s our foundation," Smith, who got married to the rapper in 1995, exclusively tells OK! while talking about her signature jewelry collection, Simone I. Smith.

"We’ve grown a lot in maturity — emotionally, spiritually, and in how we handle conflict. I’ve learned to be his peace. We’ve become more patient, more grounded in our faith and more intentional about how we show up for each other, especially with everything going on in the world," she adds.

Source: @sislovespurple/Instagram The duo are enjoying being grandparents.

Additionally, the "Headsprung" rapper, 57, who shares four children, Najee, Italia, Samaria and Nina, with his wife, is there for her as she continues to expand her business, which she started in 2011. "He’s my biggest supporter and sounding board. Whether I’m testing out a new design or navigating a tough decision, he’s right there with honest feedback. We’re a team. I’ve also designed jewelry for men, and Todd modeled the pieces for the launch of Legacy, our men’s collection, alongside our son Najee. It was a proud family moment and a true reflection of how we support and uplift each other," she gushes. "We still like each other. We laugh a lot, we support each other through everything, and we’ve grown together through every chapter of life. Raising a family has been one of the biggest blessings. And now we’re grandparents! I’m MoMa and Todd is grandad. We love it!" she adds of the milestone.

According to Smith, the singer's schedule is tough because he's "constantly on the move," however, "they make it work — with love, trust and being intentional." "Fame doesn’t run our home. We stay grounded," she declares. "I love cooking for my man and just taking care of him. Whether we’re out at the movies or chilling on the couch, we make it count. We’re both big into boxing — I talk a lot of trash during fights, especially when Todd and I are rooting for different guys. It always turns into a hilarious back-and-forth."

Source: Courtesy of Simone I. Smith. The businesswoman always was passionate about jewelry.

Since LL Cool J, whose real name is James Todd Smith, is pursuing his own passion, Smith now gets to see her jewelry line come to life. "I’ve always loved fashion, accessories, especially hoops. But after my cancer journey, I knew I wanted to do something meaningful, something that fused my passion with purpose. Jewelry became that outlet for me. It allowed me to express myself creatively while also giving back," she notes, referring to being diagnosed with stage III chondrosarcoma in 2004, a rare form of bone cancer.

"I’ve always had a love for hoops especially after my boyfriend, now-husband Todd, gave me my first pair of door knocker hoops when I was 17 years old. I’ve been hooked ever since! Growing up, they were my go-to accessory — they made me feel beautiful, fly and confident. That feeling stayed with me, and now I design pieces that help other women feel the same way," she continues. She now uses her experience to raise awareness and funds for the American Cancer Society through her jewelry line and other initiatives.

Source: Courtesy of Simone I. Smith. The star said her designs 'tell a story.'

Smith says: "My designs tell a story. From the bridge hook with my name on it to the magnetic bangles, and inspirational nameplates, every detail is intentional. I want people to recognize a Simone I. Smith piece the second they see it — and feel the strength, style, and soul behind it." The mom-of-four raves about people buying the products themselves. "Seeing women rock my designs with pride and knowing I’ve created something that makes them feel empowered. The lows? The behind-the-scenes hustle can be intense — manufacturing issues, delays and not being labeled an urban jewelry designer. I’m a jewelry designer, but every challenge is a chance to grow and be greater," she says of being an entrepreneur.

Still, she wouldn't trade the ups and downs for anything. "It’s surreal. It’s a blessing. Every time someone tags me or shares their story while wearing my jewelry, it reminds me exactly why I started. When I see my designs on TV shows or in movies, I just say, ‘Thank you, Jesus!’ It’s bigger than fashion — it’s legacy," she says.

Source: Courtesy of Simone I. Smith. Simone I. Smith wants her brand to become a 'household name.'

As for what the future holds, the businesswoman has a lot of ideas she wants to continue rolling out. "I see Simone I. Smith as a household name. I want my hoops to be to earrings what red bottoms are to shoes — instantly recognizable, iconic and powerful," she shares, noting she's stayed "rooted in prayer, purpose and my community. I don’t chase trends — I create from my heart. That’s how I stay true."