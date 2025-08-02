EXCLUSIVE Lo Bosworth Had a 'Really Tough' Recovery From Endometriosis Surgery Before Getting Pregnant Through IVF: 'It Was Unexpectedly Hard' Source: @lobosworth/Instagram Lo Bosworth recently revealed she's pregnant with her first child. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 2 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Lo Bosworth went through a lot with her body before getting pregnant with her and husband Dom Natale's first child. The Laguna Beach star recently opened up exclusively to OK! about the intense health woes she overcame prior to conceiving a baby through IVF — including a difficult endometriosis surgery that left her in bed for weeks earlier this year. Noting she was feeling "a lot better" after undergoing the medical procedure in mid-February, Bosworth admitted her "recovery was unexpectedly hard."

Lo Bosworth Reflects on Endometriosis Surgery

Source: @lobosworth/Instagram The reality star underwent endometriosis surgery a few months before her pregnancy.

"My surgeon did warn me I would be at home and in bed for two weeks — and that was true, that definitely happened to me," The Hills alum quipped, recalling: "The recovery was really tough because I had some cuts through my abdominal wall in a couple of places." Bosworth said she had to "heal and rebuild those muscles" in order to "sit up on my own." "I think that was one of the most challenging parts of the recovery. And I did not anticipate that at all," the Love Wellness founder reflected. Bosworth spoke to OK! at the live taping of her guest appearance on Northwestern Mutual's "A Better Way to Money" podcast back in May.

Source: @lobosworth/Instagram Lo Bosworth got pregnant through IVF.

At the time, the brunette beauty was in the early stages of her pregnancy and had not yet disclosed the exciting news publicly. She did, however, hint at going through "significant life changes" that had altered her and Natale's wedding approach. "We were originally thinking about having a big wedding and we changed our minds because we realized that there were things happening in our real life that needed a different level of focus," the mom-to-be teased. "And so we decided to have a smaller, more reasonable wedding." On July 20, Bosworth and Natale did just that. The lovebirds said "I do" during an intimate ceremony at Bosworth's family home in Laguna Beach, Calif., after shifting their original plans of tying the knot in New York City and celebrating with what was supposed to be a larger-scale reception.

Lo Bosworth Spills on 'Significant Life Changes'

Source: @lobosworth/Instagram Lo Bosworth and Dom Natale tied the knot on July 20.

Amid a whirlwind year for Bosworth, The Lo-Down author said her podcast episode with Northwestern Mutual came at the perfect time. "It was really cathartic because I am going through a lot of very exciting, but significant life changes," she shared, promising the changes were "so positive." "My life is changing very significantly and it was helpful for me to understand that my story, while it is unique, is not that unique," Bosworth explained. "A lot of people go through really meaningful life changes — whether you're getting married or trying to start a family, changing jobs — and having a plan throughout it all can really provide that emotional support and grounding you need." As for Bosworth's relationship with Natale, the former television personality couldn't be more "excited" to start a family with her lover.

Source: @lobosworth/Instagram The couple had a small, intimate wedding ceremony in Laguna Beach, Calif.