The Shocking Finale of 'The Hills': Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari Reflect on the Most Memorable Moment in Reality TV History

MTV gave us unforgettable moments over its run that had fans buzzing on their BlackBerrys, from Lauren Conrad opting out of Paris to the explosive showdown between LC and Heidi Montag at Les Deux. But nothing could prepare us for the finale on July 13, 2010.

After a bittersweet farewell between Kristin Cavallari and Brody Jenner, the camera pulled back to reveal a staged set on the Paramount lot, complete with a rolling backdrop of the Hollywood sign. Suddenly, everything felt unreal.