The Shocking Finale of 'The Hills': Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari Reflect on the Most Memorable Moment in Reality TV History

Photos of Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari
Source: MEGA; MTV PRESS

Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari called 'The Hills' finale a defining moment in reality TV.

By:

July 11 2025, Published 1:44 p.m. ET

As July unfolds, fans of The Hills find themselves reminiscing about the series finale that left us all questioning reality television in the most jaw-dropping way.

The Moment

MTV gave us unforgettable moments over its run that had fans buzzing on their BlackBerrys, from Lauren Conrad opting out of Paris to the explosive showdown between LC and Heidi Montag at Les Deux. But nothing could prepare us for the finale on July 13, 2010.

After a bittersweet farewell between Kristin Cavallari and Brody Jenner, the camera pulled back to reveal a staged set on the Paramount lot, complete with a rolling backdrop of the Hollywood sign. Suddenly, everything felt unreal.

Photos of Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari
Source: MEGA

Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari rose to fame on 'The Hills.'

Who Was Involved

When OG star Conrad departed The Hills midway through Season 5, Cavallari stepped into the spotlight. The finale brought back fan-favorites including Audrina Patridge, Lo Bosworth, and Stephanie Pratt.

Upon revisiting the much-debated finale in 2025, many fans were surprised by how uneventful it felt, featuring plotlines like Pratt's romantic rendezvous and Bosworth's brief contemplation of cohabitating with Scott Hochstadt.

image of Heidi Montag, Audrina Patridge, Lo Bosworth, and Stephanie Pratt were key cast members of 'The Hills.'
Source: MEGA

Heidi Montag, Audrina Patridge, Lo Bosworth, and Stephanie Pratt were key cast members of 'The Hills.'

"I remember thinking this is going to make you be like, 'Wait, what just happened?'" said Cavallari, now 38. "It was one of the most amazing jaw-dropping moments. I thought it was absolutely brilliant."

Why We Remember It

Flashbacks set to Natasha Bedingfield's tear-jerking rendition of "Unwritten" remind viewers of the show's emotional journey.

"It's cool they took a chance and did something unexpected," Conrad, now 39, told a news outlet.

"This wasn't a scripted series, so it's hard to tie everyone's lives up nicely with a bow. We were all young and just going to go on living the next day."

Patridge, 40, added, "There was so much controversy about whether the show was real or fake. Even for us, the lines between real emotions and storylines created by producers got pretty blurry at times. That moment really played into that mystery."

Cavallari believes the finale served as a wink to the audience amid persistent rumors about authenticity. "I took it more as a little nod to the audience — like we know what you've been saying and we're still not going to confirm or deny," she explained.

Photo of Adam DiVello
Source: MEGA

Creator Adam DiVello once considered a different ending.

Source: MTV Reality/ YOTUBE

Alternate ending of 'The Hills' with Kristin Cavallari, Brody Jenner and Lauren Conrad.

MORE ON:
The Hills

Key Details

Creator Adam DiVello had a different ending in mind, revealing in a 2013 Entertainment Weekly interview that he broached the idea of bringing back Conrad for a surprise twist after Jenner's goodbye.

"I just really felt like it needed something extra, like one more beat, and I felt like it needed Lauren," he shared. Thus, the idea of Conrad waiting for Jenner at home was born — a cheeky twist hinting that she ultimately won his heart.

Patridge emphasized that, regardless of the manipulations for television, the raw emotions led to genuine connections. "At the end of the day, the heart of the show was still real," she noted. "Some of the situations were shaped or manipulated to help move the story along."

The Aftermath

Conrad remembers the divided reactions to the ending. "It was a nod to the question of 'is it real?' that had always followed the show," she said.

Patridge agreed, stating, "Fans were definitely surprised — and a little caught off guard. So many people were like, 'Wait ... was the whole thing fake?' It sparked a ton of questions and curiosity."

She believed that iconic moment transformed The Hills into a cultural conversation and solidified its legacy. "That twist blurred the lines between real and fake in a way that still has people talking," said Patridge.

MTV attempted to revive the series in 2019 without Conrad and Cavallari, but The Hills: New Beginnings faced cancelation after just two seasons.

A New Perspective

Years later, Conrad and Cavallari have differing views on the blend of reality and fiction. While Cavallari estimated "70 percent fake," Conrad insisted the show captured many genuine moments, with logistical challenges sometimes hindering authenticity.

"Things need to be reshot, restaged and edited," she explained. "Cameras weren't with us 24/7, so if they missed something important, we understood we would be reliving it in the near future."

Patridge recalled how the blurred lines played a role in her experience. "One was the scene where Lauren and I had a heart-to-heart about me moving out. That moment was real, sad and honestly heartbreaking," she shared.

Photo of Michael Ray and Audrina Patridge
Source: MEGA

Michael Ray and Audrina Patridge are now dating.

Where Are They Now?

Today, Cavallari is a divorced mother-of-three and continues to be candid on her "Let's Be Honest" podcast, while Patridge dates country singer Michael Ray and has one daughter with her ex Corey Bohan.

Meanwhile, Conrad, the designer behind LC Lauren Conrad and Little Co., shows the new generation of influencers how it's done.

