NEWS Lorde Drives Shirtless in Rare Bikini Photo as Fans Beg Singer to Drop New Music: See the Hot Snap Source: MEGA Lorde snapped a selfie while driving around in a bikini top and pants.

Lorde doesn't always bless her Instagram followers with posts — but when she does, the singer never disappoints. On Sunday, December 29, the "Royals" hitmaker took to social media with a rare photo of herself in a bikini after wiping her profile completely clean of all previous posts.

Source: @lorde/Instagram The famed singer shared a rare bikini photo after deleting all other posts from her Instagram page.

Aside from the two emojis — "😎🦚" — no true caption was needed, as Lorde looked stunningly cool while sitting behind the steering wheel of a Toyota during a daytime drive. In the snap, Lorde was shirtless with what appeared to be an orange sweater draped over her shoulder. The 28-year-old had only a red bikini on her top half and white pants on the bottom.

Lorde accessorized her outfit with a navy baseball cap and black sunglasses. Her Instagram post also featured a meme, which read: "I'm wearing dark glasses today, because I'm seeing the future... and the future is looking very bright."

Source: @lorde/Instagram Lorde also posted a photo of herself flying in a plane.

A third and final photo attached to the upload showcased Lorde wearing headphones and sunglasses while sitting in the window seat of a plane and overlooking the cloudy scenery from up above. In the comments section of the post, fans were more focused on Lorde's music than her breathtaking beach body, as many of her followers hoped the meme meant a new album was coming in the new year.

"Lorde i need L4 so bad I'm clawing at the gates of my enclosure," one supporter quipped, while another manifested: "THE FUTURE IS LOOKING VERY BRIGHT!!!! (the future contains a new Lorde album)." "New music in 2025 please," a third fan begged, as a fourth admitted: "Screaming crying for L4 on my hands and knees."

Source: MEGA Lorde's fans begged her to drop a new album.

Lorde's post comes three months after she concerned her followers by sharing strange snaps of herself with a bruised eye back in September. At the time, the "Ribs" singer similarly deleted all other photos from her Instagram page.

Lorde never provided an explanation for the black-and-blue marks on her face, though her unserious fans once again tied the photos back to hopes of a new record. "Lorde if u need help drop an album," one admirer sarcastically stated, while another quipped, "someone said she got punched for The Love Club," in reference to the award-winning artist's 2013 EP.

Source: @lorde/Instagram Lorde shared strange photos of herself with a black eye in September.

"Did you forget to wait for that green light…?" someone else joked, nodding toward her 2017 single "Green Light." Lorde's recent bikini snap wasn't the most scandalous thing she shared this year, either.